Teorias e vetore

Author details:Ottmar EtteORCiDGND
ISBN:978-65-84571-54-9
Title of parent work (Portuguese):Fractais do mundo : Caminhos pelas Literaturas do Mondo
Publisher:Class
Place of publishing:Porto Alegre, RS
Translator:Gerson Roberto Neumann, Marianna Ilgenfritz Daudt
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:Portuguese
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/06/19
Volume:1
Number of pages:272
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 85 Italienische, rumänische, rätoromanische Literaturen / 850 Italienische, rumänische, rätoromanische Literaturen

