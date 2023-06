Background Eating disorders are prevalent, often have chronic courses and relapses are frequent even after effective treatment approaches. Therefore, prevention is decisive; however, many of the current prevention programs are resource intensive. Internet-based interventions can represent cost-effective and low threshold alternatives but only few approaches have so far been investigated. Objective The aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of an internet-based unaccompanied preventive intervention. Material and methods The intervention was newly developed based on behavior therapeutic techniques and piloted in a group of 200 students using a randomized waiting list control group design. Data on eating disorder-specific pathology (eating disorder examination questionnaire, EDE-Q), self-esteem (Rosenberg self-esteem scale, RSES), and well-being (World Health Organization-five well-being index, WHO-5) were collected before and after the intervention or the waiting period. Data were evaluated based on variance analysis.

Background Eating disorders are prevalent, often have chronic courses and relapses are frequent even after effective treatment approaches. Therefore, prevention is decisive; however, many of the current prevention programs are resource intensive. Internet-based interventions can represent cost-effective and low threshold alternatives but only few approaches have so far been investigated. Objective The aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of an internet-based unaccompanied preventive intervention. Material and methods The intervention was newly developed based on behavior therapeutic techniques and piloted in a group of 200 students using a randomized waiting list control group design. Data on eating disorder-specific pathology (eating disorder examination questionnaire, EDE-Q), self-esteem (Rosenberg self-esteem scale, RSES), and well-being (World Health Organization-five well-being index, WHO-5) were collected before and after the intervention or the waiting period. Data were evaluated based on variance analysis. Results A total of 43% of participants completed the intervention. Self-esteem increases were stronger in the intervention group in comparison to the waiting control group with large effect sizes (eta(2)(p) p = 0.33). There were no significant differences between the groups for the other variables. Conclusion Unaccompanied online self-help appears to provide a promising approach for improving self-esteem thus contributing to the prevention of eating disorders. Investigations in larger and more heterogeneous groups are necessary in the future to identify possibly present smaller preventive effects.

