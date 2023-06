Already in preschool, but especially in elementary school, children develop im-portant competencies for later educational attainment. However, differences in skills between students are already considerable at the beginning of elementary school. Thus, teachers have the important task of helping all children find the best educational path for them. In order to meet this challenge, diagnostics and support in school must go hand in hand. Therefore, diagnostic competence of teachers is considered an important prerequisite for successful teaching. This dissertation is dedicated to this important competence. It is seen as a multi-dimensional con-struct, which includes not only the assessment of subject-specific competencies, but also the evaluation of student’s performance levels and the conclusion regard-ing necessary support in school. By means of three articles as well as supplemen-tary theoretical considerations, the diagnostic competence was examined with re-gard to possible influencing factors, the significance for teaching as well as

Already in preschool, but especially in elementary school, children develop im-portant competencies for later educational attainment. However, differences in skills between students are already considerable at the beginning of elementary school. Thus, teachers have the important task of helping all children find the best educational path for them. In order to meet this challenge, diagnostics and support in school must go hand in hand. Therefore, diagnostic competence of teachers is considered an important prerequisite for successful teaching. This dissertation is dedicated to this important competence. It is seen as a multi-dimensional con-struct, which includes not only the assessment of subject-specific competencies, but also the evaluation of student’s performance levels and the conclusion regard-ing necessary support in school. By means of three articles as well as supplemen-tary theoretical considerations, the diagnostic competence was examined with re-gard to possible influencing factors, the significance for teaching as well as for teacher education.

…