Schließen

Combining machine learning and data assimilation to forecast dynamical systems from noisy partial observations

  • We present a supervised learning method to learn the propagator map of a dynamical system from partial and noisy observations. In our computationally cheap and easy-to-implement framework, a neural network consisting of random feature maps is trained sequentially by incoming observations within a data assimilation procedure. By employing Takens's embedding theorem, the network is trained on delay coordinates. We show that the combination of random feature maps and data assimilation, called RAFDA, outperforms standard random feature maps for which the dynamics is learned using batch data.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Georg A. GottwaldORCiDGND, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0066080
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34717332
Title of parent work (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:AIP
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/12
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/22
Volume:31
Issue:10
Article number:101103
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [318763901-SFB1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.