Theory in closer contact with industrial life

  This paper investigates the views on competition theory and policy of the American institutional economists during the first half of the 20th century. These perspectives contrasted with those of contemporary neoclassical and later mainstream economic approaches. We identify three distinct dimensions to an institutionalist perspective on competition. First, institutionalist approaches focused on describing industry details, so as to bring theory into closer contact with reality. Second, institutionalists emphasized that while competition was sometimes beneficial, it could also be disruptive. Third, institutionalists had a broad view of the objectives of competition policy that extended beyond effects on consumer welfare. Consequently, institutionalists advocated for a wide range of policies to enhance competition, including industrial self-regulation, broad stakeholder representation within corporations, and direct governmental regulations. Their experimental attitude implied that policy would always be evolving, and antitrust enforcement might be only one stage in the development toward a regime of industrial regulation.

Author details:Matthew T. PanhansORCiD, Reinhard SchumacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1744137421000357
ISSN:1744-1374
ISSN:1744-1382
Title of parent work (English):Journal of institutional economics
Subtitle (English):American institutional economists on competition theory and policy
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/20
Tag:Competition; economic thought; economics; industrial organization; institutional; institutionalism; public policy
Volume:17
Issue:5
Article number:PII S1744137421000357
Number of pages:18
First page:781
Last Page:798
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

