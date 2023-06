Extreme rainfall events of short duration in the range of hours and below are increasingly coming into focus due to the resulting damage from flash floods and also due to their possible intensification by anthropogenic climate change. The current study investigates possible trends in heavy rainfall intensities for stations from Swiss and Austrian alpine regions as well as for the Emscher-Lippe area in North Rhine-Westphalia on the basis of partly very long (> 50 years) and temporally highly resolved time series (<= 15 minutes). It becomes clear that there is an increase in extreme rainfall intensities, which can be well explained by the warming of the regional climate: the analyses of long-term trends in exceedance counts and return levels show considerable uncertainties, but are in the order of 30 % increase per century. In addition, based on an "average" climate simulation for the 21st century, this paper describes a projection for extreme precipitation intensities at very high temporal resolution for a number of stations in the

Extreme rainfall events of short duration in the range of hours and below are increasingly coming into focus due to the resulting damage from flash floods and also due to their possible intensification by anthropogenic climate change. The current study investigates possible trends in heavy rainfall intensities for stations from Swiss and Austrian alpine regions as well as for the Emscher-Lippe area in North Rhine-Westphalia on the basis of partly very long (> 50 years) and temporally highly resolved time series (<= 15 minutes). It becomes clear that there is an increase in extreme rainfall intensities, which can be well explained by the warming of the regional climate: the analyses of long-term trends in exceedance counts and return levels show considerable uncertainties, but are in the order of 30 % increase per century. In addition, based on an "average" climate simulation for the 21st century, this paper describes a projection for extreme precipitation intensities at very high temporal resolution for a number of stations in the Emscher-Lippe region. A coupled spatial and temporal "downscaling" is applied, the key innovation of which is the consideration of the dependence of local rainfall intensity on air temperature. This procedure involves two steps: First, large-scale climate fields at daily resolution are statistically linked by regression to station temperature and precipitation values (spatial downscaling). In the second step, these station values are disaggregated to a temporal resolution of 10 minutes using a so-called multiplicative stochastic cascade model (MC) (temporal downscaling). The novel, temperature-sensitive variant additionally considers air temperature as an explanatory variable for precipitation intensities. Thus, the higher atmospheric moisture content expected with warming, which results from the Clausius-Clapeyron (CC) relationship, is included in the temporal downscaling. <br /> For the statistical evaluation of the extreme short-term precipitation, the upper quantiles (99.9 %), exceedance counts (P > 5mm), and 3-yr return levels of the <= 15-min duration step has been used. Only by adding temperature is the observed temperature observed of the extreme quantiles ("CC scaling") well reproduced. When comparing observed data and present-day simulations of the model cascade, the temperature-sensitive procedure shows consistent results. Compared to trends in recent decades, similar or even larger increases in extreme intensities are projected for the future. This is remarkable in that these appear to be driven primarily by local temperature, as the projected trends in daily precipitation values are negligible for this region.

