Tactile interaction with a humanoid robot
This study investigated how touching and being touched by a humanoid robot affects human physiology, impressions of the interaction, and attitudes towards humanoid robots. 21 healthy adult participants completed a 3 (touch style: touching, being touched, pointing) x 2 (body part: hand vs buttock) within-subject design using a Pepper robot. Skin conductance response (SCR) was measured during each interaction. Perceived impressions of the interaction (i.e., friendliness, comfort, arousal) were measured per questionnaire after each interaction. Participants' demographics and their attitude towards robots were also considered. We found shorter SCR rise times in the being touched compared to the touching condition, possibly reflecting psychological alertness to the unpredictability of robot-initiated contacts. The hand condition had shorter rise times than the buttock condition. Most participants evaluated the hand condition as most friendly and comfortable and the robot-initiated interactions as most arousing. Interacting with Pepper improved attitudes towards robots. Our findings require future studies with larger samples and improved procedures. They have implications for robot design in all domains involving tactile interactions, such as caring and intimacy.
|Yuefang ZhouORCiDGND, Tristan Kornher, Janett MohnkeORCiD, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s12369-021-00749-x
|1875-4791
|1875-4805
|International journal of social robotics
|effects on physiology and subjective impressions
|Springer
|Dordrecht
|Article
|English
|2021/02/13
|2021
|2023/06/28
|Buttocks; Human– robot intimate relationships; Human– robot tactile interaction; Robot Pepper; Skin conductance
|13
|7
|21
|1657
|1677
|Cognitive Sciences Structure at University of Potsdam; Projekt DEAL
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International