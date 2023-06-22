Schließen

Partial Menger algebras of terms

  • The superposition operation S-n,S-A, n >= 1, n is an element of N, maps to each (n + 1)-tuple of n-ary operations on a set A an n-ary operation on A and satisfies the so-called superassociative law, a generalization of the associative law. The corresponding algebraic structures are Menger algebras of rank n. A partial algebra of type (n + 1) which satisfies the superassociative law as weak identity is said to be a partial Menger algebra of rank n. As a generalization of linear terms we define r-terms as terms where each variable occurs at most r-times. It will be proved that n-ary r-terms form partial Menger algebras of rank n. In this paper, some algebraic properties of partial Menger algebras such as generating systems, homomorphic images and freeness are investigated. As generalization of hypersubstitutions and linear hypersubstitutions we consider r-hypersubstitutions.U

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Klaus-Dieter DeneckeORCiDGND, Hippolyte HounnonGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557121500923
ISSN:1793-5571
ISSN:1793-7183
Title of parent work (English):Asian-European journal of mathematics
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/22
Tag:Menger algebra of rank n; algebra of rank n; linear term; n-ary operation; n-ary term; partial Menger; r-hypersubstitution; r-term; superposition of n-ary operations and n-ary; terms
Volume:14
Issue:06
Article number:2150092
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.