Cardiac rehabilitation
|Author details:
|Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3238/arztebl.m2021.0211
|ISSN:
|1866-0452
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34526214
|Title of parent work (English):
|Deutsches Ärzteblatt international : a weekly online journal of clinical medicine and public health
|Subtitle (English):
|patient-reported outcomes are decisive for success
|Publisher:
|Dt. Ärzte-Verl.
|Place of publishing:
|Cologne
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/07/26
|Publication year:
|2021
|Creating corporation:
|OutCaRe Investigators
|Release date:
|2023/06/28
|Volume:
|118
|Issue:
|29-30
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|505
|Last Page:
|506
|Organizational units:
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access