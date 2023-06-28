Schließen

Shape-memory polymers designed in view of thermomechanical energy storage and conversion systems

Author details:Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Matthias HeuchelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acscentsci.1c01032
ISSN:2374-7951
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34729401
Title of parent work (English):ACS central science
Subtitle (English):Effective temporary shape fixation by strain-induced formation of supramolecular nanostructures enables high energy density one-way shape-memory polymers
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/28
Tag:Actuators; Deformation; Energy; Energy storage; Polymers
Volume:7
Issue:10
Number of pages:3
First page:1599
Last Page:1601
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

