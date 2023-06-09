Integrative governance processes towards sustainable spatial development
- Due to the high concentration of people and infrastructures in European cities, the possible impacts of climate change are particularly high (cities' social, economic and technical vulnerabilities). Adaptation measures to reduce the sensitivity of a city to climate risks are therefore of particular importance. Nevertheless, it is also common to develop compact and dense urban areas to reduce urban sprawl. Urban infill development and sustainable spatial climate policies are thus in apparent conflict with each other. This article examines how German cities deal with the tensions between these two policy fields. Using six case studies, a new heuristic analysis method is applied. This study identifies three key governance aspects that are essential for promoting the joint implementation: instruments, organisation and interaction. Based on our case studies, we conclude that successful implementation can only be achieved through integrative governance including all three domains.
|Author details:
|Sebastian EichhornORCiD, Karsten Rusche, Thomas WeithGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/09640568.2020.1866509
|ISSN:
|0964-0568
|ISSN:
|1360-0559
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of environmental planning and management
|Subtitle (English):
|solving conflicts between urban infill development and climate change adaptation
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|Abingdon
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/03/04
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/06/09
|Tag:
|climate change adaptation; governance; heuristic analysis; innovation; social; urban infill development
|Volume:
|64
|Issue:
|12
|Number of pages:
|24
|First page:
|2233
|Last Page:
|2256
|Funding institution:
|Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Agriculture, Nature; Conservation and Consumer Protection of the Federal State of North; Rhine-Westphalia in Germany [17-08.02.01-25/15]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International