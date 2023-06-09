Schließen

Integrative governance processes towards sustainable spatial development

  • Due to the high concentration of people and infrastructures in European cities, the possible impacts of climate change are particularly high (cities' social, economic and technical vulnerabilities). Adaptation measures to reduce the sensitivity of a city to climate risks are therefore of particular importance. Nevertheless, it is also common to develop compact and dense urban areas to reduce urban sprawl. Urban infill development and sustainable spatial climate policies are thus in apparent conflict with each other. This article examines how German cities deal with the tensions between these two policy fields. Using six case studies, a new heuristic analysis method is applied. This study identifies three key governance aspects that are essential for promoting the joint implementation: instruments, organisation and interaction. Based on our case studies, we conclude that successful implementation can only be achieved through integrative governance including all three domains.

Author details:Sebastian EichhornORCiD, Karsten Rusche, Thomas WeithGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09640568.2020.1866509
ISSN:0964-0568
ISSN:1360-0559
Title of parent work (English):Journal of environmental planning and management
Subtitle (English):solving conflicts between urban infill development and climate change adaptation
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/09
Tag:climate change adaptation; governance; heuristic analysis; innovation; social; urban infill development
Volume:64
Issue:12
Number of pages:24
First page:2233
Last Page:2256
Funding institution:Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Agriculture, Nature; Conservation and Consumer Protection of the Federal State of North; Rhine-Westphalia in Germany [17-08.02.01-25/15]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

