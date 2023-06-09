Schließen

Compilation of relative pollen productivity (RPP) estimates and taxonomically harmonised RPP datasets for single continents and Northern Hemisphere extratropics

  • Relative pollen productivity (RPP) estimates are fractionate values, often in relation to Poaceae, that allow vegetation cover to be estimated from pollen counts with the help of models. RPP estimates are especially used in the scientific community in Europe and China, with a few studies in North America. Here we present a comprehensive compilation of available northern hemispheric RPP studies and their results arising from 51 publications with 60 sites and 131 taxa. This compilation allows scientists to identify data gaps in need of further RPP analyses but can also aid them in finding an RPP set for their study region. We also present a taxonomically harmonised, unified RPP dataset for the Northern Hemisphere and subsets for North America (including Greenland), Europe (including arctic Russia), and China, which we generated from the available studies. The unified dataset gives the mean RPP for 55 harmonised taxa as well as fall speeds, which are necessary to reconstruct vegetation cover from pollen counts and RPP values. Data areRelative pollen productivity (RPP) estimates are fractionate values, often in relation to Poaceae, that allow vegetation cover to be estimated from pollen counts with the help of models. RPP estimates are especially used in the scientific community in Europe and China, with a few studies in North America. Here we present a comprehensive compilation of available northern hemispheric RPP studies and their results arising from 51 publications with 60 sites and 131 taxa. This compilation allows scientists to identify data gaps in need of further RPP analyses but can also aid them in finding an RPP set for their study region. We also present a taxonomically harmonised, unified RPP dataset for the Northern Hemisphere and subsets for North America (including Greenland), Europe (including arctic Russia), and China, which we generated from the available studies. The unified dataset gives the mean RPP for 55 harmonised taxa as well as fall speeds, which are necessary to reconstruct vegetation cover from pollen counts and RPP values. Data are openly available at https://doi.org/10.1594/PANGAEA.922661 (Wieczorek and Herzschuh, 2020).show moreshow less

Author details:Mareike WieczorekORCiDGND, Ulrike HerzschuhORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-12-3515-2020
ISSN:1866-3508
ISSN:1866-3516
Title of parent work (English):Earth system science data : ESSD
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/18
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/09
Volume:12
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:3515
Last Page:3528
Funding institution:European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC)European; Commission [772852]; PalMod Initiative [01LP1510C]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

