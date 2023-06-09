Schließen

Cooligomers from morpholine-2,5-dione and para-dioxanone and catalyst complex SnOct(2)/2-hydroxyethyl sulfide

  • Complexes from catalysts and initiator can be used to insert a specific number of additional chemical functional groups in (co)polymers prepared by ring-opening polymerization (ROP) of lactones. We report on the synthesis of cooligomers from sec-butyl-morpholine-2,5-dione (SBMD) and para-dioxanone (PDX) by ROP with varied feed ratios in the bulk using the catalyst complex SnOct(2)/2-hydroxyethyl sulfide. M-n of the cooligomers (determined by GPC) decreased with decreasing SBMD feed ratio from 4200 +/- 420 to 800 +/- 80 g mol(-1). When the feed ratio was reduced from 80 to 50 mol% the molar ratio of SBMD of the cooligomers (determined by H-1-NMR) remained nearly unchanged between 81 and 86 mol% and was attributed to a higher reactivity of SBMD. This assumption was confirmed by fractionation of GPC, in which an increase of SBMD with increasing molecular weight was observed. The catalyst/initiator system provides a high potential to create orthogonal building blocks by cleavage of the sulfide bond.

Metadaten
Author details:Xiao Liang, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Karola LützowGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43580-021-00082-5
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/09
Volume:6
Issue:32
Number of pages:5
First page:764
Last Page:768
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Helmholtz Graduate School for Macromolecular Bioscience [VH-GS-503]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

