Schließen

Big-data approaches lead to an increased understanding of the ecology of animal movement

  • Understanding animal movement is essential to elucidate how animals interact, survive, and thrive in a changing world. Recent technological advances in data collection and management have transformed our understanding of animal "movement ecology" (the integrated study of organismal movement), creating a big-data discipline that benefits from rapid, cost-effective generation of large amounts of data on movements of animals in the wild. These high-throughput wildlife tracking systems now allow more thorough investigation of variation among individuals and species across space and time, the nature of biological interactions, and behavioral responses to the environment. Movement ecology is rapidly expanding scientific frontiers through large interdisciplinary and collaborative frameworks, providing improved opportunities for conservation and insights into the movements of wild animals, and their causes and consequences.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ran NathanORCiD, Christopher T. MonkORCiD, Robert ArlinghausORCiD, Timo AdamORCiD, Josep AlósORCiD, Michael AssafORCiD, Henrik BaktoftORCiD, Christine E. BeardsworthORCiD, Michael G. BertramORCiD, Allert BijleveldORCiD, Tomas BrodinORCiD, Jill L. BrooksORCiD, Andrea Campos-CandelaORCiD, Steven J. CookeORCiD, Karl O. GjellandORCiD, Pratik R. GupteORCiD, Roi HarelORCiD, Gustav HellstromORCiD, Florian JeltschORCiDGND, Shaun S. KillenORCiD, Thomas Klefoth, Roland LangrockORCiD, Robert J. Lennox, Emmanuel LourieORCiD, Joah R. MaddenORCiD, Yotam Orchan, Ine S. PauwelsORCiD, Milan RihaORCiD, Manuel RölekeORCiDGND, Ulrike E. SchlägelORCiD, David ShohamiORCiD, Johannes Signer, Sivan ToledoORCiD, Ohad VilkORCiD, Samuel WestrelinORCiD, Mark A. WhitesideORCiD, Ivan JaricORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abg1780
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35175823
Title of parent work (English):Science
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/06/09
Volume:375
Issue:6582
Article number:eabg1780
Number of pages:31
First page:734
Last Page:+
Funding institution:Minerva Center for Movement Ecology; Minerva Foundation; MOST [3-17405];; JNF/KKL [60-01-221-18]; GIF [1316/15]; Adelina and Massimo Della Pergola; Chair of Life Sciences; Marine Science programme within the Research; Council of Norway [294926]; German Ministry of Education and Research;; Leibniz Community (project BType); Danish Rod and Net Fishing License; Funds; DFG-GRK Biomove [2118/1]; project "Multi-Lake Research of Fish; Ecology and Management using High-Resolution 3D Telemetry Systems" -; ALTER-Net within the Multi Site Research (MSR) initiative;; [ISF-1919/19]; [ISF-965/15]; [SCHL 2259/1-1]; [ISF-3277/21];; [ISF-1272/21]; [ISF-1259/09]; [ISF-1316/05]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.