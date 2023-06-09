Schließen

Personal values, trait emotional intelligence, and mental health problems

  • Personal values and personality traits are related yet distinguishable constructs linked to mental health. The present study extends the current literature on personal values and personality traits by investigating the associations between the higher-order dimensions of personal values (i.e., general values factor, conservation, and self-transcendence), trait emotional intelligence (TEI), and mental health problems (i.e., depressive, anxiety, and somatoform syndromes). The study draws on a cross-sectional online sample of N = 618 young German adults. Global TEI and all four TEI factors (i.e., well-being, sociability, emotionality, and self-control) correlated positively with the g-value factor but negatively with conservation. Emotionality was also positively related to self-transcendence. Mental health problems correlated positively with conservation and negatively with the general values factor. When the effects of global TEI were accounted for, conservation but not the general values factor remained significantly related to mentalPersonal values and personality traits are related yet distinguishable constructs linked to mental health. The present study extends the current literature on personal values and personality traits by investigating the associations between the higher-order dimensions of personal values (i.e., general values factor, conservation, and self-transcendence), trait emotional intelligence (TEI), and mental health problems (i.e., depressive, anxiety, and somatoform syndromes). The study draws on a cross-sectional online sample of N = 618 young German adults. Global TEI and all four TEI factors (i.e., well-being, sociability, emotionality, and self-control) correlated positively with the g-value factor but negatively with conservation. Emotionality was also positively related to self-transcendence. Mental health problems correlated positively with conservation and negatively with the general values factor. When the effects of global TEI were accounted for, conservation but not the general values factor remained significantly related to mental health problems. Global TEI fully mediated the relationship between the g-value factor and mental health problems and partially mediated the association between conservation and mental health problems. The implications of these results are discussed.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ingo JacobsORCiDGND, Anna Irena WollnyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/sjop.12785
ISSN:0036-5564
ISSN:1467-9450
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34734412
Title of parent work (English):Scandinavian journal of psychology
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/06/09
Tag:General factor of values; emotional intelligence; mental health; personal values; trait; value circle
Volume:63
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
First page:155
Last Page:163
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Qualitätsentwicklung in Lehre und Studium (ZfQ)
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.