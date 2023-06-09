Schließen

Actuators based on oligo[(epsilon-caprolactone)-co-glycolide] with accelerated hydrolytic degradation

  • Polyester-based shape-memory polymer actuators are multifunctional materials providing reversible macroscopic shape shifts as well as hydrolytic degradability. Here, the function-function interdependencies (between shape shifts and degradation behaviour) will determine actuation performance and its life time. In this work, glycolide units were incorporated in poly(epsilon-caprolactone) based actuator materials in order to achieve an accelerated hydrolytic degradation and to explore the function-function relationship. Three different oligo[(epsilon-caprolactone)-co-glycolide] copolymers (OCGs) with similar molecular weights (10.5 +/- 0.5 kg center dot mol(-1)) including a glycolide content of 8, 16, and 26 mol% (ratio 1:1:1 wt%) terminated with methacrylated moieties were crosslinked. The obtained actuators provided a broad melting transition in the range from 27 to 44 degrees C. The hydrolytic degradation of programmed OCG actuators (200% of elongation) resulted in a reduction of sample mass to 51 wt% within 21 days at pH = 7.4 and 40Polyester-based shape-memory polymer actuators are multifunctional materials providing reversible macroscopic shape shifts as well as hydrolytic degradability. Here, the function-function interdependencies (between shape shifts and degradation behaviour) will determine actuation performance and its life time. In this work, glycolide units were incorporated in poly(epsilon-caprolactone) based actuator materials in order to achieve an accelerated hydrolytic degradation and to explore the function-function relationship. Three different oligo[(epsilon-caprolactone)-co-glycolide] copolymers (OCGs) with similar molecular weights (10.5 +/- 0.5 kg center dot mol(-1)) including a glycolide content of 8, 16, and 26 mol% (ratio 1:1:1 wt%) terminated with methacrylated moieties were crosslinked. The obtained actuators provided a broad melting transition in the range from 27 to 44 degrees C. The hydrolytic degradation of programmed OCG actuators (200% of elongation) resulted in a reduction of sample mass to 51 wt% within 21 days at pH = 7.4 and 40 degrees C. Degradation results in a decrease of T-m associated to the actuating units and increasing T-m associated to the skeleton forming units. The actuation capability decreased almost linear as function of time. After 11 days of hydrolytic degradation the shape-memory functionality was lost. Accordingly, a fast degradation behaviour as required, e.g., for actuator materials intended as implant material can be realized.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maria BalkGND, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2019.447
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/17
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/09
Tag:actuation; crystalline; polymer; shape memory
Volume:5
Issue:12-13
Number of pages:12
First page:655
Last Page:666
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; European Union European; Commission [824074]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.