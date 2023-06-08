Schließen

New perspectives on issue analysis

  Researchers have shown that structuring issues and organizing an agenda before a negotiation lead to improved negotiation performance. By using issue analysis, negotiators become aware of their own and their opponents' preferences on negotiation issues and are able to use this knowledge to optimize their degree of success. Following research on asymmetrical preferences in negotiations, we introduce a new approach for issue analysis that considers the identification of one-sided preferences, specifically a 0-preference for issues from one party. We conducted an experimental study to test if this type of preference for an issue (chance issue) yields strategic potential for a negotiator. We also examined whether the identification of these chance issues could be particularly relevant for a low-power party in negotiations with a power imbalance, to overcome the lower scope of action due to the weaker negotiating position. The results indicate initial verification that no preference at all for one issue could lead to higher individual performance and noneconomic outcomes. Joint performance was positively affected by 0-preference, even in unbalanced power situations.

Metadaten
Author details:Ernestine Cathérine SiebertORCiDGND, Uta HerbstORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/nejo.12379
ISSN:0748-4526
ISSN:1571-9979
Title of parent work (English):Negotiation journal
Subtitle (English):one-sided preferences as a strategic source in multi-issue negotiations
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/06/08
Tag:issue analysis; multi-issue negotiation; negotiation preparation; negotiation strategy; power imbalance; preference differences
Volume:37
Issue:4
Number of pages:34
First page:485
Last Page:518
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

