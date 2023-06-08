Field-scale subsurface flow processes inferred from continuous gravity monitoring during a sprinkling experiment
Field-scale subsurface flow processes are difficult to observe and monitor. We investigated the value of gravity time series to identify subsurface flow processes by carrying out a sprinkling experiment in the direct vicinity of a superconducting gravimeter. We demonstrate how different water mass distributions in the subsoil affect the gravity signal and show the benefit of using the shape of the gravity response curve to identify different subsurface flow processes. For this purpose, a simple hydro-gravimetric model was set up to test different scenarios in an optimization approach, including the processes macropore flow, preferential flow, wetting front advancement (WFA), bypass flow and perched water table rise. Besides the gravity observations, electrical resistivity and soil moisture data were used for evaluation. For the study site, the process combination of preferential flow and WFA led to the best correspondence to the observations in a multi-criteria assessment. We argue that the approach of combining field-scale sprinkling experiments in combination with gravity monitoring can be transferred to other sites for process identification, and discuss related uncertainties including limitations of the simple model used here. The study stresses the value of advancing terrestrial gravimetry as an integrative and non-invasive monitoring technique for assessing hydrological states and dynamics.
|Marvin ReichORCiDGND, Michal MikolajORCiDGND, Theresa BlumeORCiDGND, Andreas GüntnerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2021WR030044
|Water resources research : WRR / American Geophysical Union
|2021/09/16
|2021
|Hydrogravimetry
