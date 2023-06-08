Schließen

Self-assembly of molecular brushes with polyimide backbone and amphiphilic block copolymer side chains in selective solvents

  Three-component molecular brushes with a polyimide backbone and amphiphilic block copolymer side chains with different contents of the "inner" hydrophilic (poly(methacrylic acid)) and "outer" hydrophobic (poly(methyl methacrylate)) blocks were synthesized and characterized by molecular hydrodynamics and optics methods in solutions of chloroform, dimethylformamide, tetrahydrofuran and ethanol. The peculiarity of the studied polymers is the amphiphilic structure of the grafted chains. The molar masses of the molecular brushes were determined by static and dynamic light scattering in chloroform in which polymers form molecularly disperse solutions. Spontaneous self-assembly of macromolecules was detected in dimethylformamide, tetrahydrofuran and ethanol. The aggregates size depended on the thermodynamic quality of the solvent as well as on the macromolecular architectural parameters. In dimethylformamide and tetrahydrofuran, the distribution of hydrodynamic radii of aggregates was bimodal, while in ethanol, it was unimodal. Moreover, in ethanol, an increase in the poly(methyl methacrylate) content caused a decrease in the hydrodynamic radius of aggregates. A significant difference in the nature of the blocks included in the brushes determines the selectivity of the used solvents, since their thermodynamic quality with respect to the blocks is different. The macromolecules of the studied graft copolymers tend to self-organization in selective solvents with formation of a core-shell structure with an insoluble solvophobic core surrounded by the solvophilic shell of side chains.

Metadaten
Author details:Maria SimonovaORCiD, Ivan IvanovORCiD, Tamara Meleshko, Alexey KopyshevORCiDGND, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND, Alexander YakimanskyORCiD, Alexander FilippovGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/polym12122922
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33291503
Date of first publication:2020/12/05
Publication year:2020
Tag:aggregation; amphiphilic side chains; conformational and hydrodynamic characteristics; molecular brushes; molecular hydrodynamics and; optics
