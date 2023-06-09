Schließen

Mapping-by-sequencing via MutMap identifies a mutation in ZmCLE7 underlying fasciation in a newly developed EMS mutant population in an elite tropical maize inbred

  • Induced point mutations are important genetic resources for their ability to create hypo- and hypermorphic alleles that are useful for understanding gene functions and breeding. However, such mutant populations have only been developed for a few temperate maize varieties, mainly B73 and W22, yet no tropical maize inbred lines have been mutagenized and made available to the public to date. We developed a novel Ethyl Methanesulfonate (EMS) induced mutation resource in maize comprising 2050 independent M2 mutant families in the elite tropical maize inbred ML10. By phenotypic screening, we showed that this population is of comparable quality with other mutagenized populations in maize. To illustrate the usefulness of this population for gene discovery, we performed rapid mapping-by-sequencing to clone a fasciated-ear mutant and identify a causal promoter deletion in ZmCLE7 (CLE7). Our mapping procedure does not require crossing to an unrelated parent, thus is suitable for mapping subtle traits and ones affected by heterosis. This firstInduced point mutations are important genetic resources for their ability to create hypo- and hypermorphic alleles that are useful for understanding gene functions and breeding. However, such mutant populations have only been developed for a few temperate maize varieties, mainly B73 and W22, yet no tropical maize inbred lines have been mutagenized and made available to the public to date. We developed a novel Ethyl Methanesulfonate (EMS) induced mutation resource in maize comprising 2050 independent M2 mutant families in the elite tropical maize inbred ML10. By phenotypic screening, we showed that this population is of comparable quality with other mutagenized populations in maize. To illustrate the usefulness of this population for gene discovery, we performed rapid mapping-by-sequencing to clone a fasciated-ear mutant and identify a causal promoter deletion in ZmCLE7 (CLE7). Our mapping procedure does not require crossing to an unrelated parent, thus is suitable for mapping subtle traits and ones affected by heterosis. This first EMS population in tropical maize is expected to be very useful for the maize research community. Also, the EMS mutagenesis and rapid mapping-by-sequencing pipeline described here illustrate the power of performing forward genetics in diverse maize germplasms of choice, which can lead to novel gene discovery due to divergent genetic backgrounds.show moreshow less

Author details:Quan Hong Tran, Ngoc Hong Bui, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Nga Thi Ngoc Dau, Loan Thi Nguyen, Thuy Thi Tran, Tran Dang KhanhORCiDGND, Khuat Huu Trung, Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Son Lang ViORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/genes11030281
ISSN:2073-4425
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32155750
Title of parent work (English):Genes
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/06
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/09
Tag:CLE7; EMS; MutMap; fasciation; mapping; mutagenesis; tropical maize
Volume:11
Issue:3
Article number:281
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED; Vietnam)National Foundation for Science & Technology Development; (NAFOSTED) [106-NN.01-2014.48]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

