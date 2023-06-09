Extracellular vesicles as the potential mediators of psychosocial stress contribution to osteoporosis
Extrazelluläre Vesikel als potenzielle Mediatoren für den Beitrag von psychosozialem Stress zur Osteoporose
- Background: The characteristics of osteoporosis are decreased bone mass and destruction towards the microarchitecture of bone tissue, which raises the risk of fracture. Psychosocialstress and osteoporosis are linked by sympathetic nervous system, hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, and other endocrine factors. Psychosocial stress causes a series of effects on the organism, and this long-term depletion at the cellular level is considered to be mitochondrial allostatic load, including mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are involved in the mitochondrial allostatic load process and may as biomarkers in this setting. As critical participants during cell-to-cell communications, EVs serve as transport vehicles for nucleic acid and proteins, alter the phenotypic and functional characteristics of their target cells, and promote cell-to-cell contact. And hence, they play a significant role in the diagnosis and therapy of many diseases, such as osteoporosis. Aim: This narrative review attempts toBackground: The characteristics of osteoporosis are decreased bone mass and destruction towards the microarchitecture of bone tissue, which raises the risk of fracture. Psychosocialstress and osteoporosis are linked by sympathetic nervous system, hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, and other endocrine factors. Psychosocial stress causes a series of effects on the organism, and this long-term depletion at the cellular level is considered to be mitochondrial allostatic load, including mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are involved in the mitochondrial allostatic load process and may as biomarkers in this setting. As critical participants during cell-to-cell communications, EVs serve as transport vehicles for nucleic acid and proteins, alter the phenotypic and functional characteristics of their target cells, and promote cell-to-cell contact. And hence, they play a significant role in the diagnosis and therapy of many diseases, such as osteoporosis. Aim: This narrative review attempts to outline the features of EVs, investigate their involvement in both psychosocial stress and osteoporosis, and analyze if EVs can be potential mediators between both. Methods: The online database from PubMed, Google Scholar, and Science Direct were searched for keywords related to the main topic of this study, and the availability of all the selected studies was verified. Afterward, the findings from the articles were summarized and synthesized. Results: Psychosocial stress affects bone remodeling through increased neurotransmitters such as glucocorticoids and catecholamines, as well as increased glucose metabolism. Furthermore, psychosocial stress leads to mitochondrial allostatic load, including oxidative stress, which may affect bone remodeling. In vitro and in vivo data suggest EVs might involve in the link between psychosocial stress and bone remodeling through the transfer of bioactive substances and thus be a potential mediator of psychosocial stress leading to osteoporosis. Conclusions: According to the included studies, psychosocial stress affects bone remodeling, leading to osteoporosis. By summarizing the specific properties of EVs and the function of EVs in both psychosocial stress and osteoporosis, respectively, it has been demonstrated that EVs are possible mediators of both, and have the prospects to be useful in innovative research areas.…
- Hintergrund: Kennzeichnend für Osteoporose sind eine verringerte Knochenmasse und die Zerstörung der Mikroarchitektur des Knochengewebes, wodurch sich das Risiko von Knochenbrüchen erhöht. Psychosozialer Stress und Osteoporose sind durch das sympathische Nervensystem, die Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennieren-Achse und andere endokrine Faktoren miteinander verbunden. Psychosozialer Stress hat eine Reihe von Auswirkungen auf den Organismus, und diese langfristige Erschöpfung auf zellulärer Ebene wird als mitochondriale allostatische Belastung angesehen, die eine mitochondriale Dysfunktion und oxidativen Stress beinhaltet. Extrazelluläre Vesikel (EVs) sind in den mitochondrialen allostatischen Belastungsprozess involviert und können in diesem Zusammenhang als Biomarker dienen. Als kritische Teilnehmer der Zell-zu-Zell-Kommunikation dienen EVs als Transportmittel für Nukleinsäuren und Proteine, verändern die phänotypischen und funktionellen Eigenschaften ihrer Zielzellen und fördern den Zell-zu-Zell-Kontakt. Daher spielen sieHintergrund: Kennzeichnend für Osteoporose sind eine verringerte Knochenmasse und die Zerstörung der Mikroarchitektur des Knochengewebes, wodurch sich das Risiko von Knochenbrüchen erhöht. Psychosozialer Stress und Osteoporose sind durch das sympathische Nervensystem, die Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennieren-Achse und andere endokrine Faktoren miteinander verbunden. Psychosozialer Stress hat eine Reihe von Auswirkungen auf den Organismus, und diese langfristige Erschöpfung auf zellulärer Ebene wird als mitochondriale allostatische Belastung angesehen, die eine mitochondriale Dysfunktion und oxidativen Stress beinhaltet. Extrazelluläre Vesikel (EVs) sind in den mitochondrialen allostatischen Belastungsprozess involviert und können in diesem Zusammenhang als Biomarker dienen. Als kritische Teilnehmer der Zell-zu-Zell-Kommunikation dienen EVs als Transportmittel für Nukleinsäuren und Proteine, verändern die phänotypischen und funktionellen Eigenschaften ihrer Zielzellen und fördern den Zell-zu-Zell-Kontakt. Daher spielen sie eine wichtige Rolle bei der Diagnose und Therapie vieler Krankheiten, wie z. B. Osteoporose. Ziel: Diese Übersichtsarbeit soll die Eigenschaften von EVs und ihre Rolle in Hinblick auf den Zusammenhang zwischen psychosozialen Stress und Osteoporose zusammenfassen. Weiterhin wird untersucht, ob EVs in dem Zusammenhang eine potenzielle Mediatorenrolle zukommt. Methoden Die Online-Datenbanken PubMed, Google Scholar und Science Direct wurden anhand thematischer Stichwörter durchsucht und die Verfügbarkeit aller ausgewählten Studien überprüft. Anschließend wurden die Ergebnisse der Artikel zusammengefasst und miteinander in Verbindung setzen. Ergebnisse: Psychosozialer Stress führt zu einer Erhöhung der Transmitterkonzentrate wie Glukokortikoide und Katecholamine sowie einen erhöhten Glukosestoffwechsel, was jeweils Einfluss auf den Knochenumbau haben kann. Darüber hinaus führt psychosozialer Stress zu mitochondrialer allostatischer Last, einschließlich oxidativem Stress, was sich ebenfalls auf den Knochenumbau auswirken kann. Sowohl in vitro- als auch in vivo-Daten deuten darauf hin, dass EVs hierbei durch ihre Übertragung von bioaktiven Messengern eine relevante Mediatorenrolle einnehmen. Es ist anzunehmen, dass sie potenzielle Vermittler des Zusammenhangs von psychosozialem Stress und osteoporotischen Veränderungen sein können. Schlussfolgerung: Entlang der eingeschlossenen Studien besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen psychosozialem Stress, dem Knochenumbau und damit der Entstehung von Osteoporose. In der Genese des negativen Einflusses auf die Knochengesundheit scheint EVs durch ihre Aktivität als Messenger-Transporter eine relevante Mediatorenrolle zuzukommen. Dieses Wissen hat das Potenzial für zukünftige innovative Forschungskonzepte.…
