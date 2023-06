Zwischen Stereotypisierung und Subversion: Michel Houellebecqs Soumission

The French author Michel Houellebecq and his literary works regularly cause scandals in the public, with accusations ranging from deliberate provocation to various forms of discrimination. Through his self-staging in the media, Houellebecq encourages the blurring between himself as a real person and the narrative voices of his texts. This leads to repeated attempts in literary studies to ascribe a political position to the writer and his novels. Using the example of his novel Soumission, published by Flammarion in 2015 and accused of misogyny and discrimination against Muslims and homosexuals, the aim of this thesis is to elaborate how the text shows resistances to concrete political positioning and static attributions of meaning. The ambivalence and provocative potential of the text are examined through an analysis of the concepts of masculinity and femininity in the sense of deconstructive gender theories as well as through an intertextual and postcolonial perspective. The intertextuality of the novel, especially through

The French author Michel Houellebecq and his literary works regularly cause scandals in the public, with accusations ranging from deliberate provocation to various forms of discrimination. Through his self-staging in the media, Houellebecq encourages the blurring between himself as a real person and the narrative voices of his texts. This leads to repeated attempts in literary studies to ascribe a political position to the writer and his novels. Using the example of his novel Soumission, published by Flammarion in 2015 and accused of misogyny and discrimination against Muslims and homosexuals, the aim of this thesis is to elaborate how the text shows resistances to concrete political positioning and static attributions of meaning. The ambivalence and provocative potential of the text are examined through an analysis of the concepts of masculinity and femininity in the sense of deconstructive gender theories as well as through an intertextual and postcolonial perspective. The intertextuality of the novel, especially through references to the work and the biography of the author Joris-Karl Huysmans and to movement of the Décadence, forms a principal basis for the novel’s central theme of religious conversion, the text-immanent meaning of literature, and for the constructions of gender. Despite the stereotyping of female characters whose social value depends on a man's sexual desire, or the Orientalist representation of Islam, Soumission creates a complex staging of ideas of masculinity. This becomes evident in the insecure male identity of the protagonist François, which oscillates between a claim of universality and individual uniqueness, and simultaneously, like that of other male characters, undermines a strict, stereotypical gender binary. The uncertainty of the protagonist's identity mirrors that of French society, in which only the fictional Islam and its gender politics have sufficient strength to counter the cultural decay of the West. Therefore the religious conversion to Islam is ascribed a corrective and redemptive function that culminates in the act of submission. The processes of translation from a French culture influenced by Christianity to a culture based on Islam reveal not only an attack on France's academic and intellectual elite, but also on literary knowledge. As literary texts are reinterpreted by the protagonist and other characters in favour of the new fundamentalist social order, the national narrative of French literature alongside binary gender constructions and various ascribed political positions are revealed as an unstable fiction.

