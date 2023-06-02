Profiles of motivational beliefs in math
- Four topics were investigated in this longitudinal person-centered study: (a) profiles of subjective task values and ability self-concepts of adolescents in the domain of mathematics, (b) the stability of and changes to the profiles of motivational beliefs from Grade 7 to 12, (c) the relation of changes to student-perceived classroom characteristics, and (d) the extent to which profile membership in early adolescence predicted mathematics achievement and career plans in late adolescence and the choice of math-related college majors and occupations in adulthood. Data were drawn from the Michigan Study of Adolescent and Adult Life Transitions Study. We focused on students who participated in the following 4 waves of data collection (N = 867): at the beginning of Grade 7 (Wave 3), at the end of Grade 7, in Grade 10 (Wave 5), and in Grade 12 (Wave 6). Four profiles that were stable across Grades 7 to 12 were identified using Latent Profile Analysis. Student-reported fairness and friendliness and competition in class predicted changes inFour topics were investigated in this longitudinal person-centered study: (a) profiles of subjective task values and ability self-concepts of adolescents in the domain of mathematics, (b) the stability of and changes to the profiles of motivational beliefs from Grade 7 to 12, (c) the relation of changes to student-perceived classroom characteristics, and (d) the extent to which profile membership in early adolescence predicted mathematics achievement and career plans in late adolescence and the choice of math-related college majors and occupations in adulthood. Data were drawn from the Michigan Study of Adolescent and Adult Life Transitions Study. We focused on students who participated in the following 4 waves of data collection (N = 867): at the beginning of Grade 7 (Wave 3), at the end of Grade 7, in Grade 10 (Wave 5), and in Grade 12 (Wave 6). Four profiles that were stable across Grades 7 to 12 were identified using Latent Profile Analysis. Student-reported fairness and friendliness and competition in class predicted changes in profile membership. Profile membership in Grade 7 predicted math-related career plans in Grade 12. Profile membership in Grade 12 predicted the choice of math-related college major after finishing school and of math-related occupations in adulthood.…
|Author details:
|Rebecca Christine LazaridesORCiDGND, Anna-Lena DickeGND, Charlott RubachORCiDGND, Jacquelynne Sue EcclesGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1037/edu0000368
|ISSN:
|0022-0663
|ISSN:
|1939-2176
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of educational psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|exploring their development, relations to student-perceived classroom characteristics, and impact on future career aspirations and choices
|Publisher:
|American Psychological Association
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/01/01
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/06/02
|Tag:
|characteristics; classroom; latent profile analysis; mathematics; self-concept; task value
|Volume:
|112
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|70
|Last Page:
|92
|Funding institution:
|NIMH United States Department of Health & Human Services National; Institutes of Health (NIH) - USANIH National Institute of Mental Health; (NIMH) [MH31724]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [BNS 85-10504,; 1108778, DBS-9215008, DBS-9215016]; NICHDUnited States Department of; Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USANIH; Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human; Development (NICHD) [HD17296]; Spencer Foundation [199500053]; W.T.; Grant Foundation [94145992]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert