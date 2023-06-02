Schließen

Impact of multivalence and self-assembly in the design of polymeric antimicrobial peptide mimics

  • Antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly serious challenge for public health and could result in dramatic negative consequences for the health care sector during the next decades. To solve this problem, antibacterial materials that are unsusceptible toward the development of bacterial resistance are a promising branch of research. In this work, a new type of polymeric antimicrobial peptide mimic featuring a bottlebrush architecture is developed, using a combination of reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization and ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP). This approach enables multivalent presentation of antimicrobial subunits resulting in improved bioactivity and an increased hemocompatibility, boosting the selectivity of these materials for bacterial cells. Direct probing of membrane integrity of treated bacteria revealed highly potent membrane disruption caused by bottlebrush copolymers. Multivalent bottlebrush copolymers clearly outperformed their linear equivalents regarding bioactivity andAntimicrobial resistance is an increasingly serious challenge for public health and could result in dramatic negative consequences for the health care sector during the next decades. To solve this problem, antibacterial materials that are unsusceptible toward the development of bacterial resistance are a promising branch of research. In this work, a new type of polymeric antimicrobial peptide mimic featuring a bottlebrush architecture is developed, using a combination of reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization and ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP). This approach enables multivalent presentation of antimicrobial subunits resulting in improved bioactivity and an increased hemocompatibility, boosting the selectivity of these materials for bacterial cells. Direct probing of membrane integrity of treated bacteria revealed highly potent membrane disruption caused by bottlebrush copolymers. Multivalent bottlebrush copolymers clearly outperformed their linear equivalents regarding bioactivity and selectivity. The effect of segmentation of cationic and hydrophobic subunits within bottle brushes was probed using heterograft copolymers. These materials were found to self-assemble under physiological conditions, which reduced their antibacterial activity, highlighting the importance of precise structural control for such applications. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first example to demonstrate the positive impact of multivalence, generated by a bottlebrush topology in polymeric antimicrobial peptide mimics, making these polymers a highly promising material platform for the design of new bactericidal systems.show moreshow less

Author details:Sophie Laroque, Martin ReifarthGND, Marcel SperlingGND, Sebastian KerstingGND, Stefanie Kloepzig, Patrick Budach, Matthias HartliebGND, Joachim StorsbergGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.0c05944
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32517467
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/02
Tag:RAFT polymerization; ROMP; antimicrobial peptide; antimicrobial polymers; bottlebrush copolymers; mimics
Volume:12
Issue:27
Number of pages:14
First page:30052
Last Page:30065
Funding institution:Open-Topic Postdoc program of the University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

