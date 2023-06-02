Schließen

Quantifying the Central European droughts in 2018 and 2019 with GRACE Follow-On

  • The GRACE-FO satellites launched in May 2018 are able to quantify the water mass deficit in Central Europe during the two consecutive summer droughts of 2018 and 2019. Relative to the long-term climatology, the water mass deficits were-112 +/- 10.5 Gt in 2018 and-145 +/- 12 Gt in 2019. These deficits are 73% and 94% of the mean amplitude of seasonal water storage variations, which is so severe that a recovery cannot be expected within 1 year. The water deficits in 2018 and 2019 are the largest in the whole GRACE and GRACE-FO time span. Globally, the data do not show an offset between the two missions, which proves the successful continuation of GRACE by GRACE-FO and thus the reliability of the observed extreme events in Central Europe. This allows for a joint assessment of the four Central European droughts in 2003, 2015, 2018, and 2019 in terms of total water storage deficits.

Author details:Eva BoergensORCiDGND, Andreas GüntnerORCiDGND, Henryk DobslawORCiDGND, Christoph DahleORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL087285
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters : GRL
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/02
Tag:Central European drought 2018; Central European drought 2019; GRACE; GRACE-FO; drought
Volume:47
Issue:14
Article number:e2020GL087285
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

