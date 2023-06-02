Quantifying the Central European droughts in 2018 and 2019 with GRACE Follow-On
- The GRACE-FO satellites launched in May 2018 are able to quantify the water mass deficit in Central Europe during the two consecutive summer droughts of 2018 and 2019. Relative to the long-term climatology, the water mass deficits were-112 +/- 10.5 Gt in 2018 and-145 +/- 12 Gt in 2019. These deficits are 73% and 94% of the mean amplitude of seasonal water storage variations, which is so severe that a recovery cannot be expected within 1 year. The water deficits in 2018 and 2019 are the largest in the whole GRACE and GRACE-FO time span. Globally, the data do not show an offset between the two missions, which proves the successful continuation of GRACE by GRACE-FO and thus the reliability of the observed extreme events in Central Europe. This allows for a joint assessment of the four Central European droughts in 2003, 2015, 2018, and 2019 in terms of total water storage deficits.
|Author details:
|Eva BoergensORCiDGND, Andreas GüntnerORCiDGND, Henryk DobslawORCiDGND, Christoph DahleORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL087285
|ISSN:
|0094-8276
|ISSN:
|1944-8007
|Title of parent work (English):
|Geophysical research letters : GRL
|Publisher:
|American Geophysical Union
|Place of publishing:
|Washington, DC
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/07/08
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/06/02
|Tag:
|Central European drought 2018; Central European drought 2019; GRACE; GRACE-FO; drought
|Volume:
|47
|Issue:
|14
|Article number:
|e2020GL087285
|Number of pages:
|9
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International