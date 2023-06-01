Schließen

Amperometric biosensor based on coupling aminated laccase to functionalized carbon nanotubes for phenolics detection

  • A biosensor for phenolic compounds based on a chemically modified laccase from Coriolus hirsula immobilized on functionalized screen-printed carbon electrodes (SPCEs) was achieved. Different enzyme modifications and immobilization strategies were analyzed. The electrochemical response of the immobilized laccase on SPCEs modified with carboxyl functionalized multi-walled carbon nanotubes (COOH-MWCNT) was the highest when laccase was aminated prior to the adsorption onto the working electrode. The developed lactase biosensor sensitivity toward different phenolic compounds was assessed to determine the biosensor response with several phenolic compounds. The highest response was obtained for ABTS with a saturation value of I-max = 27.94 mu A. The electrocatalytic efficiency (I-max/K-m(app)) was the highest for ABTS (5588 mu A mu M-1) followed by syringaldazine (3014 mu A.mu M-1). The sensors were considerably stable, whereby 99.5, 82 and 77% of the catalytic response using catechol as substrate was retained after 4, 8 and 10 successiveA biosensor for phenolic compounds based on a chemically modified laccase from Coriolus hirsula immobilized on functionalized screen-printed carbon electrodes (SPCEs) was achieved. Different enzyme modifications and immobilization strategies were analyzed. The electrochemical response of the immobilized laccase on SPCEs modified with carboxyl functionalized multi-walled carbon nanotubes (COOH-MWCNT) was the highest when laccase was aminated prior to the adsorption onto the working electrode. The developed lactase biosensor sensitivity toward different phenolic compounds was assessed to determine the biosensor response with several phenolic compounds. The highest response was obtained for ABTS with a saturation value of I-max = 27.94 mu A. The electrocatalytic efficiency (I-max/K-m(app)) was the highest for ABTS (5588 mu A mu M-1) followed by syringaldazine (3014 mu A.mu M-1). The sensors were considerably stable, whereby 99.5, 82 and 77% of the catalytic response using catechol as substrate was retained after 4, 8 and 10 successive cycles of reuse respectively, with response time average of 5 s for 12 cycles. No loss of activity was observed after 20 days of storage.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Abdelmageed M. OthmanORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2020.03.049
ISSN:0141-8130
ISSN:1879-0003
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32165197
Title of parent work (English):International journal of biological macromolecules
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York, NY [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/01
Tag:amination; amperometry; biosensor; carbon nanotubes; laccase; phenols
Volume:153
Number of pages:10
First page:855
Last Page:864
Funding institution:Science and Technology Development Fund (STDF), Egypt, Short Term; Fellowship (STF) program [12367]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman; Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 314]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.