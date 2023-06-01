Schließen

Polyetheresterurethane based porous scaffolds with tailorable architectures by supercritical CO2 foaming

  Porous three-dimensional (3D) scaffolds are promising treatment options in regenerative medicine. Supercritical and dense-phase fluid technologies provide an attractive alternative to solvent-based scaffold fabrication methods. In this work, we report on the fabrication of poly-etheresterurethane (PPDO-PCL) based porous scaffolds with tailorable pore size, porosity, and pore interconnectivity by using supercritical CO2(scCO(2)) fluid-foaming. The influence of the processing parameters such as soaking time, soaking temperature and depressurization on porosity, pore size, and interconnectivity of the foams were investigated. The average pore diameter could be varied between 100-800 mu m along with a porosity in the range from (19 +/- 3 to 61 +/- 6)% and interconnectivity of up to 82%. To demonstrate their applicability as scaffold materials, selected foams were sterilized via ethylene oxide sterilization. They showed negligible cytotoxicity in tests according to DIN EN ISO 10993-5 and 10993-12 using L929 cells. The study demonstrated that the pore size, porosity and the interconnectivity of this multi-phase semicrystalline polymer could be tailored by careful control of the processing parameters during the scCO(2)foaming process. In this way, PPDO-PCL scaffolds with high porosity and interconnectivity are potential candidate materials for regenerative treatment options.

Author details:Marc BehlORCiDGND, Muhammad Yasar RazzaqORCiDGND, Magdalena Mazurek-BudzynskaORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2020.345
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/26
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/01
Volume:5
Issue:45
Article number:PII S205985212000345X
Number of pages:14
First page:2317
Last Page:2330
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Ministry for Science,; Research and Cultural Affairs of Brandenburg through the grant of the; joint project "Konsequenzen der altersassoziierten Zell-und; Organfunktionen" of the Gesundheitscampus Brandenburg [GeCa:; H228-05/002/008]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

