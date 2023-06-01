Schließen

The interaction of sodium and zinc in the priming of T cell subpopulations regarding Th17 and Treg cells

  • Scope: Nutrition is a critical determinant of a functional immune system. The aim of this study is to investigate the molecular mechanisms by which immune cells are influenced by zinc and sodium. Methods and Results: Mixed lymphocyte cultures and Jurkat cells are generated and incubated with zinc, sodium, or a combination of both for further tests. Zinc induces the number of regulatory T cells (Treg) and decreases T helper 17 cells (Th17), and sodium has the opposite effect. The transforming growth factor beta receptor signaling pathway is also enhanced by zinc and reduced by sodium as indicated by contrary phosphoSmad 2/3 induction. Antagonistic effects can also be seen on zinc transporter and metallothionein-1 (MT-1) mRNA expression: zinc declines Zip10 mRNA expression while sodium induces it, whereas MT-1 mRNA expression is induced by zinc while it is reduced by sodium. Conclusion: This data indicate that zinc and sodium display opposite effects regarding Treg and Th17 induction in MLC, respectively, resulting in aScope: Nutrition is a critical determinant of a functional immune system. The aim of this study is to investigate the molecular mechanisms by which immune cells are influenced by zinc and sodium. Methods and Results: Mixed lymphocyte cultures and Jurkat cells are generated and incubated with zinc, sodium, or a combination of both for further tests. Zinc induces the number of regulatory T cells (Treg) and decreases T helper 17 cells (Th17), and sodium has the opposite effect. The transforming growth factor beta receptor signaling pathway is also enhanced by zinc and reduced by sodium as indicated by contrary phosphoSmad 2/3 induction. Antagonistic effects can also be seen on zinc transporter and metallothionein-1 (MT-1) mRNA expression: zinc declines Zip10 mRNA expression while sodium induces it, whereas MT-1 mRNA expression is induced by zinc while it is reduced by sodium. Conclusion: This data indicate that zinc and sodium display opposite effects regarding Treg and Th17 induction in MLC, respectively, resulting in a contrary effect on the immune system. Additionally, it reveals a direct interaction of zinc and sodium in the priming of T cell subpopulations and shows that Zip10 and MT-1 play a significant role in those differentiation pathways.show moreshow less

Author details:Sophie DünkelbergGND, Martina MaywaldGND, Anne Kristina SchmittGND, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Sören MeyerORCiDGND, Lothar RinkORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.201900245
Date of first publication:2020/01/07
Publication year:2020
Tag:Foxp3; T helper 17 cells; regulatory T cells; sodium; zinc
