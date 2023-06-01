Schließen

Detecting site resonant frequency using HVSR

  In this investigation, we examine the uncertainties using the horizontal-to-vertical spectral ratio (HVSR) technique on earthquake recordings to detect site resonant frequencies at 207 KiK-net sites. Our results show that the scenario dependence of response (pseudospectral acceleration) spectral ratio could bias the estimates of resonant frequencies for sites having multiple significant peaks with comparable amplitudes. Thus, the Fourier amplitude spectrum (FAS) should be preferred in computing HVSR. For more than 80% of the investigated sites, the first peak (in the frequency domain) on the average HVSR curve over multiple sites coincides with the highest peak. However, for sites with multiple peaks, the highest peak frequency (f(p)) is less susceptible to the selection criteria of significant peaks and the extent of smoothing to spectrum than the first peak frequency (f(0)). Meanwhile, in comparison to the surface-to-borehole spectral ratio, f(0) tends to underestimate the predominant frequency (at which the largest amplification occurs) more than f(p). In addition, in terms of characterizing linear site response, f(p) shows a better overall performance than f(0). Based on these findings, we thus recommend that seismic network operators provide f(p) on the average HVSRFAS curve as a priority, ideally together with the average HVSRFAS curve in site characterization.

Metadaten
Author details:Chuanbin ZhuORCiD, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Marco PilzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120190186
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America : BSSA
Subtitle (English):Fourier versus response spectrum and the first versus the highest peak frequency
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:El Cerito, Calif.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/01
Volume:110
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
First page:427
Last Page:440
Funding institution:Seismology and Earthquake Engineering Research Infrastructure Alliance; for Europe (SERA) project - EU Horizon 2020 program [730900]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

