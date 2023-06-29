Creative intensive processes
Kreativ-Intensiv-Prozesse
- Creativity – developing something new and useful – is a constant challenge in the working world. Work processes, services, or products must be sensibly adapted to changing times. To be able to analyze and, if necessary, adapt creativity in work processes, a precise understanding of these creative activities is necessary. Process modeling techniques are often used to capture business processes, represent them graphically and analyze them for adaptation possibilities. This has been very limited for creative work. An accurate understanding of creative work is subject to the challenge that, on the one hand, it is usually very complex and iterative. On the other hand, it is at least partially unpredictable as new things emerge. How can the complexity of creative business processes be adequately addressed and simultaneously manageable? This dissertation attempts to answer this question by first developing a precise process understanding of creative work. In an interdisciplinary approach, the literature on the process description ofCreativity – developing something new and useful – is a constant challenge in the working world. Work processes, services, or products must be sensibly adapted to changing times. To be able to analyze and, if necessary, adapt creativity in work processes, a precise understanding of these creative activities is necessary. Process modeling techniques are often used to capture business processes, represent them graphically and analyze them for adaptation possibilities. This has been very limited for creative work. An accurate understanding of creative work is subject to the challenge that, on the one hand, it is usually very complex and iterative. On the other hand, it is at least partially unpredictable as new things emerge. How can the complexity of creative business processes be adequately addressed and simultaneously manageable? This dissertation attempts to answer this question by first developing a precise process understanding of creative work. In an interdisciplinary approach, the literature on the process description of creativity-intensive work is analyzed from the perspective of psychology, organizational studies, and business informatics. In addition, a digital ethnographic study in the context of software development is used to analyze creative work. A model is developed based on which four elementary process components can be analyzed: Intention of the creative activity, Creation to develop the new, Evaluation to assess its meaningfulness, and Planning of the activities arising in the process – in short, the ICEP model. These four process elements are then translated into the Knockledge Modeling Description Language (KMDL), which was developed to capture and represent knowledge-intensive business processes. The modeling extension based on the ICEP model enables creative business processes to be identified and specified without the need for extensive modeling of all process details. The modeling extension proposed here was developed using ethnographic data and then applied to other organizational process contexts. The modeling method was applied to other business contexts and evaluated by external parties as part of two expert studies. The developed ICEP model provides an analytical framework for complex creative work processes. It can be comprehensively integrated into process models by transforming it into a modeling method, thus expanding the understanding of existing creative work in as-is process analyses.…
- Kreativität – etwas Neues und Nützliches zu entwickeln – ist eine ständige Herausforderung in der Arbeitswelt. Arbeitsabläufe, Dienstleistungen oder Produkte müssen sinnvoll an den Wandel der Zeit angepasst werden. Um die Kreativität in Arbeitsprozessen analysieren und gegebenenfalls anpassen zu können, ist ein genaues Verständnis dieser kreativen Aktivitäten notwendig. Prozessmodellierungstechniken werden häufig eingesetzt, um Geschäftsprozesse zu erfassen, grafisch darzustellen und auf Anpassungsmöglichkeiten zu analysieren. Dies ist für kreative Arbeit nur sehr begrenzt möglich. Ein genaues Verständnis der kreativen Arbeit unterliegt der Herausforderung, dass sie zum einen in der Regel sehr komplex und iterativ ist. Andererseits ist sie zumindest teilweise unvorhersehbar, da immer wieder Neues entsteht. Wie lässt sich die Komplexität kreativer Geschäftsprozesse adäquat adressieren und gleichzeitig handhabbar machen? Diese Dissertation versucht, diese Frage zu beantworten, indem sie zunächst ein präzises ProzessverständnisKreativität – etwas Neues und Nützliches zu entwickeln – ist eine ständige Herausforderung in der Arbeitswelt. Arbeitsabläufe, Dienstleistungen oder Produkte müssen sinnvoll an den Wandel der Zeit angepasst werden. Um die Kreativität in Arbeitsprozessen analysieren und gegebenenfalls anpassen zu können, ist ein genaues Verständnis dieser kreativen Aktivitäten notwendig. Prozessmodellierungstechniken werden häufig eingesetzt, um Geschäftsprozesse zu erfassen, grafisch darzustellen und auf Anpassungsmöglichkeiten zu analysieren. Dies ist für kreative Arbeit nur sehr begrenzt möglich. Ein genaues Verständnis der kreativen Arbeit unterliegt der Herausforderung, dass sie zum einen in der Regel sehr komplex und iterativ ist. Andererseits ist sie zumindest teilweise unvorhersehbar, da immer wieder Neues entsteht. Wie lässt sich die Komplexität kreativer Geschäftsprozesse adäquat adressieren und gleichzeitig handhabbar machen? Diese Dissertation versucht, diese Frage zu beantworten, indem sie zunächst ein präzises Prozessverständnis kreativer Arbeit entwickelt. In einem interdisziplinären Ansatz wird die Literatur zur Prozessbeschreibung kreativitätsintensiver Arbeit aus der Perspektive der Psychologie, der Organisationswissenschaft und der Wirtschaftsinformatik analysiert. Darüber hinaus wird eine digital-ethnographische Studie im Kontext der Softwareentwicklung zur Analyse kreativer Arbeit herangezogen. Es wird ein Modell entwickelt, auf dessen Basis vier elementare Prozesskomponenten identifiziert werden können: Intention der kreativen Tätigkeit, Creation zur Entwicklung des Neuen, Evaluation zur Beurteilung der Sinnhaftigkeit und Planung der im Prozess anfallenden Aktivitäten - kurz: das ICEP-Modell. Diese vier Prozesselemente werden dann in die Knockledge Modeling Description Language (KMDL) überführt, die zur Erfassung und Darstellung wissensintensiver Geschäftsprozesse entwickelt wurde. Die Modellierungserweiterung auf der Grundlage des ICEP-Modells ermöglicht es, kreative Geschäftsprozesse zu identifizieren und zu spezifizieren, ohne dass eine umfangreiche Modellierung aller Prozessdetails erforderlich ist. Die hier vorgeschlagene Modellierungserweiterung wurde anhand ethnographischer Daten entwickelt und anschließend auf andere organisatorische Prozesskontexte angewendet und im Rahmen von zwei Expertenstudien von Modellierern evaluiert. Das entwickelte ICEP-Modell bietet einen analytischen Rahmen für komplexe kreative Arbeitsprozesse. Es kann durch die Umwandlung in eine Modellierungsmethode umfassend in Prozessmodelle integriert werden und erweitert so das Verständnis für bestehende kreative Arbeit in Ist-Prozess-Analysen.…
