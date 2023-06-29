Creativity – developing something new and useful – is a constant challenge in the working world. Work processes, services, or products must be sensibly adapted to changing times. To be able to analyze and, if necessary, adapt creativity in work processes, a precise understanding of these creative activities is necessary. Process modeling techniques are often used to capture business processes, represent them graphically and analyze them for adaptation possibilities. This has been very limited for creative work. An accurate understanding of creative work is subject to the challenge that, on the one hand, it is usually very complex and iterative. On the other hand, it is at least partially unpredictable as new things emerge. How can the complexity of creative business processes be adequately addressed and simultaneously manageable? This dissertation attempts to answer this question by first developing a precise process understanding of creative work. In an interdisciplinary approach, the literature on the process description of

Creativity – developing something new and useful – is a constant challenge in the working world. Work processes, services, or products must be sensibly adapted to changing times. To be able to analyze and, if necessary, adapt creativity in work processes, a precise understanding of these creative activities is necessary. Process modeling techniques are often used to capture business processes, represent them graphically and analyze them for adaptation possibilities. This has been very limited for creative work. An accurate understanding of creative work is subject to the challenge that, on the one hand, it is usually very complex and iterative. On the other hand, it is at least partially unpredictable as new things emerge. How can the complexity of creative business processes be adequately addressed and simultaneously manageable? This dissertation attempts to answer this question by first developing a precise process understanding of creative work. In an interdisciplinary approach, the literature on the process description of creativity-intensive work is analyzed from the perspective of psychology, organizational studies, and business informatics. In addition, a digital ethnographic study in the context of software development is used to analyze creative work. A model is developed based on which four elementary process components can be analyzed: Intention of the creative activity, Creation to develop the new, Evaluation to assess its meaningfulness, and Planning of the activities arising in the process – in short, the ICEP model. These four process elements are then translated into the Knockledge Modeling Description Language (KMDL), which was developed to capture and represent knowledge-intensive business processes. The modeling extension based on the ICEP model enables creative business processes to be identified and specified without the need for extensive modeling of all process details. The modeling extension proposed here was developed using ethnographic data and then applied to other organizational process contexts. The modeling method was applied to other business contexts and evaluated by external parties as part of two expert studies. The developed ICEP model provides an analytical framework for complex creative work processes. It can be comprehensively integrated into process models by transforming it into a modeling method, thus expanding the understanding of existing creative work in as-is process analyses.

