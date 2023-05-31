Die Geheime Gesellschaft und die sozialen Dynamiken terroristischen Handelns The secret society and the social dynamics of terrorist behavior La société secrète et les dynamiques sociales de l’action terroriste

Jürgen Mackert Individualistische Ansätze können die sozialen Dynamiken terroristischen Handelns nur unzureichend erklären, da sie keine Terrorismusanalysen, sondern Analysen von Terroristen liefern. Der Aufsatz geht deshalb von Georg Simmels formaler Analyse der „Geheimen Gesellschaft“ aus und entwickelt auf dieser Grundlage eine soziologische Erklärung dafür, wie die sozialen Beziehungen innerhalb solcher Gruppierungen die Opportunitätsstrukturen ihrer Mitglieder so strukturieren, dass ein Handeln entsteht, das wir als terroristisch bezeichnen können.

The article argues that individualist accounts cannot adequately explain the social dynamics of terrorist behavior as they turn analyses of terrorism into analyses of terrorists. A relational approach that concentrates on the social relations between terrorist organizations and their members would be able to do this, however. Therefore, the article presents a formal analysis that makes the “secret society” of terrorists the lynchpin of an explanation of how terrorist organizations shape the behavioral conditions of volunteers and suicide terrorists in a manner that triggers a type of behavior we might call terrorism.

Les approches individualistes ne parviennent pas à produire d’explications satisfaisantes des dynamiques sociales qui sous-tendent les actes terroristes puisqu’elles ne fournissent pas d’analyses du terrorisme, mais des analyses sur les terroristes. C’est pourquoi cet article s’appuie sur l’analyse formelle de la « société secrète » telle que l’entend Simmel pour développer une explication sociologique qui éclaire la manière dont les relations sociales au sein des groupes terroristes façonne des structures d’opportunité de sorte à déclencher un acte qui peut être caractérisé de terroriste.