Reorganiszation and Stabilization

  The consequences of economic globalization have created a new interest in Émile Durkheim's conception of an institutional and moral reorganization of modern society that he developed in Professional Ethics and Civic Morals. Contrary to existing attempts to explain these political processes towards democratization, this article argues for a causal analysis of social change and concentrates on the social mechanisms that trigger the reorganization process of modern society. Two theses are entertained. The first thesis argues that the programme of an institutional and moral reorganization of modern society can be reanalysed as a causal process of democratization. This process takes two steps. While social mechanisms of reorganization bring about the institutional and moral reorganization of modern society, social mechanisms of stabilization guarantee the functioning of the emerging democratic system. Further, the second thesis argues that this kind of explanation can be applied to Durkheim's vision of a European confederation. The analysis reveals that his idea of a 'post-national' constellation refers to crucial problems of the recent debate regarding a democratic deficit in the European Union, and it shows that Durkheim's contribution to both political sociology and historical-comparative research has been misconceived and prematurely repudiated.

Metadaten
Author details:Jürgen MackertORCiDGND
URL:https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/epdf/10.1177/1468795X04046970
ISSN:1468-795X
ISSN:1741-2897
Title of parent work (German):Journal of classical sociology
Subtitle (German):social mechanisms in ́Emile Durkheim’s professional ethics and civicMorals: a contribution to the explanation of social processes
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2004
Publication year:2004
Release date:2023/05/31
Volume:4
Issue:3
First page:311
Last Page:336
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie

