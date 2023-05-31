Schließen

The secret society of torturers

  • The Secret Society of Torturers107How do normal people become able to torture others? In order to explain this puzzling social phenomenon, we have to take secrecy – the characteristic trait of modern torture – as the lynchpin of the analysis. Following Georg Simmel’s formal analysis of the “secret society”, the contribution reconstructs structural and cultural aspects of the secret society of torturers that generate social processes that allow its members to behave extremely violently, forcing individuals to turn into torturers. The contribution argues that the form of social behaviour that we call torture is socially shaped. It goes beyond social psychology to de-velop an explanation from the perspective of relational sociology

Metadaten
Author details:Jürgen MackertORCiDGND
URN:http://nbn-resolving.de/urn:nbn:de:0070-ijcv-2015130
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4119/ijcv-3071
ISSN:1864–1385
Title of parent work (English):Internationale journal of conflict and violence
Subtitle (English):the social shaping of extremely violent behaviour
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/04/04
Publication year:2015
Release date:2023/05/30
Volume:9
Issue:1
First page:106
Last Page:120
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
License (German):License LogoCC BY-ND - Namensnennung, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

