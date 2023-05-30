Schließen

Schließung, soziale

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jürgen MackertORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-534-26348-6
Title of parent work (German):Max Weber-Handbuch : Leben - Werk - Wirkung
Publisher:WBG
Place of publishing:Darmstadt
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2014
Publication year:2014
Release date:2023/05/30
First page:122
Last Page:124
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.