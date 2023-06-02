Schließen

Prediction of a model crystal structure for Ni2F5 by first-principles calculations

  • Electrochemical fluorination in anhydrous HF, also known as the Simons process, is a widely used industrial method for fluorination of organic compounds. Its mechanism, being not so well understood, has long been debated and is believed to involve higher valent nickel fluorides formed on the nickel-plated anode during the process. One of these is speculated to be Ni2F5, which was previously reported in the literature and assigned via infrared spectroscopy, but its crystal structure is not yet known. We have identified known crystal structures of compounds with similar stoichiometries as Ni2F5 and utilized them as a starting point for our periodic DFT investigations, applying the PBE+U method. Ni2F5 as the most stable polymorph was found to be of the same crystal structure as another mixed valent fluoride, Cr2F5. The calculated lattice parameters are a = 7.24 angstrom, b = 7.40 angstrom, c = 7.08 angstrom and beta = 118.9 degrees with an antiferromagnetic ordering of the nickel magnetic moments.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tilen Lindic, Shreya SinhaORCiDGND, Stefan MattssonGND, Beate PaulusORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/znb-2022-0072
ISSN:0932-0776
ISSN:1865-7117
Title of parent work (English):Zeitschrift für Naturforschung : B, Chemical sciences
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/06/02
Tag:DFT; Ni2F5; crystal structure prediction
Volume:77
Issue:6
Number of pages:5
First page:469
Last Page:473
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [387284271 SFB 1349]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 2.0 UK

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.