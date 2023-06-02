Prediction of a model crystal structure for Ni2F5 by first-principles calculations
- Electrochemical fluorination in anhydrous HF, also known as the Simons process, is a widely used industrial method for fluorination of organic compounds. Its mechanism, being not so well understood, has long been debated and is believed to involve higher valent nickel fluorides formed on the nickel-plated anode during the process. One of these is speculated to be Ni2F5, which was previously reported in the literature and assigned via infrared spectroscopy, but its crystal structure is not yet known. We have identified known crystal structures of compounds with similar stoichiometries as Ni2F5 and utilized them as a starting point for our periodic DFT investigations, applying the PBE+U method. Ni2F5 as the most stable polymorph was found to be of the same crystal structure as another mixed valent fluoride, Cr2F5. The calculated lattice parameters are a = 7.24 angstrom, b = 7.40 angstrom, c = 7.08 angstrom and beta = 118.9 degrees with an antiferromagnetic ordering of the nickel magnetic moments.
|Tilen Lindic, Shreya SinhaORCiDGND, Stefan MattssonGND, Beate PaulusORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1515/znb-2022-0072
|Zeitschrift für Naturforschung : B, Chemical sciences
|DFT; Ni2F5; crystal structure prediction
