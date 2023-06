Risk scores are used to identify high-risk individuals for type 2 diabetes (T2DM) who benefit from preventive measures. The DIfE-DEUTSCHER DIABETES-RISIKO-TEST (R) (DRT) is used to determine the absolute 5-year risk for T2DM. Since the calculation is based on non-clinical information, the test can be used independently of a doctor's visit. Data from prospective population-based long-term studies serve as the basis for the development of risk scores. As in the case of the DRT, the very good predictive quality of a score should be confirmed in independent populations. In addition to the use by doctors and for individual self-anamnesis, non-clinical risk scores can be used in the context of broader, population-based prevention concepts and information offers to reduce the risk of disease. Prevention services billable by health insurance companies should support the integration of health-promoting behavior into everyday life within the meaning of the German Prevention Act. Although obesity and diet are relevant lifestyle risk factors for

Risk scores are used to identify high-risk individuals for type 2 diabetes (T2DM) who benefit from preventive measures. The DIfE-DEUTSCHER DIABETES-RISIKO-TEST (R) (DRT) is used to determine the absolute 5-year risk for T2DM. Since the calculation is based on non-clinical information, the test can be used independently of a doctor's visit. Data from prospective population-based long-term studies serve as the basis for the development of risk scores. As in the case of the DRT, the very good predictive quality of a score should be confirmed in independent populations. In addition to the use by doctors and for individual self-anamnesis, non-clinical risk scores can be used in the context of broader, population-based prevention concepts and information offers to reduce the risk of disease. Prevention services billable by health insurance companies should support the integration of health-promoting behavior into everyday life within the meaning of the German Prevention Act. Although obesity and diet are relevant lifestyle risk factors for T2DM, the proportion of preventive courses taken on this topic is only 3% of the courses billed. Appropriate recommendations in medical examinations could promote more extensive use. The use of risk scores as the basis for systematic and targeted recommendations for behavioral prevention could also support this, as is already established in guidelines for cardiovascular prevention. The further development of implementation research is also important for the efficient use of risk scores.

