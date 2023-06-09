When does life end?
Wann endet das Leben?
- If you look at the question of the end-of-life legislation, one – or rather THE basic question – is particularly interesting: What is the "end of life"? What is death? Ofcourse, one can approach this question theologically or philosophically, but alsolegally and especially medically. Since the 1960 s, medical progress has made itpossible to distinguish between different individual points of time within the na-tural dying process. However, this raises the question as to which of these pointsof time is relevant for criminal law. This question, which is usually onsideredvery emotionally, will be examined in more detail in the paper.
- Wenn man sich mit der Frage der End-of-Life-Legislation auseinandersetzt, ist eine – oder besser gesagt DIE – grundlegende Frage besonders interessant: Was ist eigentlich das „End of Life“? Was ist der Tod? Dieser Frage kann man sich selbst-verständlich theologisch oder philosophisch nähern, aber eben auch rechtlich und vor allem medizinisch. In den 60er Jahren unterlag die Bestimmung des Todeszeitpunktes im Strafrecht einer grundsätzlichen Änderung: Nicht mehr der Herz-Kreislauf-Stillstand, sondern der irreversible Hirntod ist nun entscheidend. So einfach sich dies niederschreiben lässt, so kompliziert und problembelastet ist der Umgang in der Praxis. Die nachfolgenden Ausführungen sollen daher den Todeszeitpunkt, insbesondere aus strafrechtlicher Sicht, genauer beleuchten.
|Author details:
|Anja van Bernum
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.5771/9783845296777-251
|ISBN:
|978-3-8487-5492-2
|ISBN:
|978-3-8452-9677-7
|Title of parent work (English):
|Perspectives of law and culture on the end-of-life legislations in France, Germany, India, Italy and United Kingdom
|Subtitle (English):
|the moment of death in criminal law
|Subtitle (German):
|der Todeszeitpunkt im Strafrecht
|Publisher:
|Nomos
|Place of publishing:
|Baden-Baden
|Editor(s):
|Stephanie Rohlfing-Dijoux, Uwe Hellmann
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Publication year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2023/06/09
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|251
|Last Page:
|260
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 345 Strafrecht