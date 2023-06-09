Schließen

  • We report a new discovery on the role of hands in guiding attention, using the classic Stroop effect as our assay. We show that the Stroop effect diminishes, hence selective attention improves, when observers hold their chin, emulating Rodin's famous sculpture, "The Thinker." In two experiments we show that the Rodin posture improves the selectivity of attention as efficiently as holding the hands nearby the visual stimulus (the near-hands effect). Because spatial proximity to the displayed stimulus is neither present nor intended, the presence of the Rodin effect implies that attentional prioritization by the hands is not limited to the space between the hands.

Metadaten
Author details:Tatiana HatukaiORCiD, Daniel AlgomORCiD, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actpsy.2020.103160
ISSN:0001-6918
ISSN:1873-6297
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32823058
Title of parent work (English):Acta psychologica : international journal of psychonomics
Subtitle (English):the role of hands in improving the selectivity of attention
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/18
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/06/09
Tag:Rodin posture; attention; embodied cognition; stroop-effect
Volume:210
Article number:103160
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Israel Science FoundationIsrael Science Foundation [ISF-274-15]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:DOAJ gelistet

