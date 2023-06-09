Schließen

Impact of river reconstruction on groundwater flow during bank filtration assessed by transient three-dimensional modelling of flow and heat transport

  • Bank filtration (BF) is an established indirect water-treatment technology. The quality of water gained via BF depends on the subsurface capture zone, the mixing ratio (river water versus ambient groundwater), spatial and temporal distribution of subsurface travel times, and subsurface temperature patterns. Surface-water infiltration into the adjacent aquifer is determined by the local hydraulic gradient and riverbed permeability, which could be altered by natural clogging, scouring and artificial decolmation processes. The seasonal behaviour of a BF system in Germany, and its development during and about 6 months after decolmation (canal reconstruction), was observed with a long-term monitoring programme. To quantify the spatial and temporal variation in the BF system, a transient flow and heat transport model was implemented and two model scenarios, 'with' and 'without' canal reconstruction, were generated. Overall, the simulated water heads and temperatures matched those observed. Increased hydraulic connection between the canalBank filtration (BF) is an established indirect water-treatment technology. The quality of water gained via BF depends on the subsurface capture zone, the mixing ratio (river water versus ambient groundwater), spatial and temporal distribution of subsurface travel times, and subsurface temperature patterns. Surface-water infiltration into the adjacent aquifer is determined by the local hydraulic gradient and riverbed permeability, which could be altered by natural clogging, scouring and artificial decolmation processes. The seasonal behaviour of a BF system in Germany, and its development during and about 6 months after decolmation (canal reconstruction), was observed with a long-term monitoring programme. To quantify the spatial and temporal variation in the BF system, a transient flow and heat transport model was implemented and two model scenarios, 'with' and 'without' canal reconstruction, were generated. Overall, the simulated water heads and temperatures matched those observed. Increased hydraulic connection between the canal and aquifer caused by the canal reconstruction led to an increase of similar to 23% in the already high share of BF water abstracted by the nearby waterworks. Subsurface travel-time distribution substantially shifted towards shorter travel times. Flow paths with travel times <200 days increased by similar to 10% and those with <300 days by 15%. Generally, the periodic temperature signal, and the summer and winter temperature extrema, increased and penetrated deeper into the aquifer. The joint hydrological and thermal effects caused by the canal reconstruction might increase the potential of biodegradable compounds to further penetrate into the aquifer, also by potentially affecting the redox zonation in the aquifer.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Wei-shi WangORCiDGND, Sascha OswaldORCiDGND, Thomas GräffORCiD, Hermann Josef LensingGND, Tie LiuORCiD, Daniel StrasserORCiD, Matthias MunzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10040-019-02063-3
ISSN:1431-2174
ISSN:1435-0157
Title of parent work (English):Hydrogeology journal : official journal of the International Association of Hydrogeologists
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/09/25
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/06/09
Tag:bank filtration; groundwater; groundwater modelling; surface-water relations
Volume:28
Issue:2
Number of pages:21
First page:723
Last Page:743
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

