Untersuchungen zur Totalsynthese von Arylnaphthalen-Lignanen mittels Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder-Reaktion als Schlüsselschritt

In this dissertation, the first total syntheses of the arylnaphthalene lignans alashinol D, vitexdoin C, vitrofolal E, noralashinol C (1) and ternifoliuslignan E were presented. The key step of the developed method, is based on a regioselective intramolecular photo-dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction, which was carried out using UV radiation in a flow reactor. For the synthesis of the PDDA precursors (diaryl suberates), a synthesis strategy based on the modular principle was followed. This allows the preparation of asymmetric complex systems from only a few basic building blocks and the total synthesis of a large number of lignans. Systematic preliminary studies have also demonstrated the clear superiority of the intra- versus intermolecular PDDA reaction. In this context, linking the two arylpropiol esters via a subaric acide linker, in the para position, was found to be particularly efficient. If asymmetrically substituted diaryl suberates, in which one of the terminal ester substituents has been replaced by a trimethylsilyl group

In this dissertation, the first total syntheses of the arylnaphthalene lignans alashinol D, vitexdoin C, vitrofolal E, noralashinol C (1) and ternifoliuslignan E were presented. The key step of the developed method, is based on a regioselective intramolecular photo-dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction, which was carried out using UV radiation in a flow reactor. For the synthesis of the PDDA precursors (diaryl suberates), a synthesis strategy based on the modular principle was followed. This allows the preparation of asymmetric complex systems from only a few basic building blocks and the total synthesis of a large number of lignans. Systematic preliminary studies have also demonstrated the clear superiority of the intra- versus intermolecular PDDA reaction. In this context, linking the two arylpropiol esters via a subaric acide linker, in the para position, was found to be particularly efficient. If asymmetrically substituted diaryl suberates, in which one of the terminal ester substituents has been replaced by a trimethylsilyl group or a hydrogen atom, are used, these systems undergo regioselective cyclization and naphthalenophanes with a methyl ester in the 3-position are obtained as the main product. With the help of extensive experiments on the functionalization of the 4-position, it was also shown that the substitution of the nucleophilic cycloallen intermediates, during the PDDA reaction, is generally possible by the addition of N-halogen succinimides. Considering the low yields, these intermolecular interception reactions, however, have no preparative utility for the total syntheses of lignans. With the aim of optimizing the general photochemical reaction conditions, the triplet-sensitized PDDA reaction was presented for the first time. The use of xanthone as a sensitizer enabled the use of more efficient UVA light sources, minimizing the risk of photodecomposition due to overirradiation. Compared to direct excitation with UVB radiation, yields were significantly increased with indirect excitation by a photocatalyst. The basic findings and the developed synthesis strategies of this work, may contribute to the future development of new pharmacologically interesting lignans. (1) So far, only the semisynthetic preparation of noralashinol C starting from hydroxymatairesinol is is known from the literature.

…