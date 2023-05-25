Schließen

Shape-memory actuation of individual micro-/nanofibers

  • Advances in the fabrication and characterization of polymeric nanomaterials has greatly advanced the miniaturization of soft actuators, creating materials capable of replicating the functional physical behavior previously limited to the macroscale. Here, we demonstrate how a reversible shape-memory polymer actuation can be generated in a single micro/nano object, where the shape change during actuation of an individual fiber can be dictated by programming using an AFM-based method. Electrospinning was used to prepare poly(epsilon-caprolactone) micro-/nanofibers, which were fixed and crosslinked on a structured silicon wafer. The programming as well as the observation of recovery and reversible displacement of the fiber were performed by vertical three point bending, using an AFM testing platform introduced here. A plateau tip was utilized to improve the stability of the fiber contact and working distance, enabling larger deformations and greater rbSMPA performance. Values for the reversible elongation of epsilon(rev)= 3.4 +/- 0.1% andAdvances in the fabrication and characterization of polymeric nanomaterials has greatly advanced the miniaturization of soft actuators, creating materials capable of replicating the functional physical behavior previously limited to the macroscale. Here, we demonstrate how a reversible shape-memory polymer actuation can be generated in a single micro/nano object, where the shape change during actuation of an individual fiber can be dictated by programming using an AFM-based method. Electrospinning was used to prepare poly(epsilon-caprolactone) micro-/nanofibers, which were fixed and crosslinked on a structured silicon wafer. The programming as well as the observation of recovery and reversible displacement of the fiber were performed by vertical three point bending, using an AFM testing platform introduced here. A plateau tip was utilized to improve the stability of the fiber contact and working distance, enabling larger deformations and greater rbSMPA performance. Values for the reversible elongation of epsilon(rev)= 3.4 +/- 0.1% and 10.5 +/- 0.1% were obtained for a single micro (d = 1.0 +/- 0.2 mu m) and nanofiber (d = 300 +/- 100 nm) in cyclic testing between the temperatures 10 and 60 degrees C. The reversible actuation of the nanofiber was successfully characterized for 10 cycles. The demonstration and characterization of individual shape-memory nano and microfiber actuators represents an important step in the creation of miniaturized robotic devices capable of performing complex physical functions at the length scale of cells and structural component of the extracellular matrix.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yue LiuORCiDGND, Oliver E. C. GouldORCiD, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2020.276
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS Advances
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/26
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/05/25
Volume:5
Issue:46-47
Article number:PII S2059852120002765
Number of pages:9
First page:2391
Last Page:2399
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; German Federal Ministry for; Education and Research through the Programme Health Research [031A095]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.