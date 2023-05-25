Schließen

Plasma levels of the bioactive sphingolipid metabolite S1P in adult cystic fibrosis patients

  • Recent research has linked sphingolipid (SL) metabolism with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) activity, affecting bioactive lipid mediator sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P). We hypothesize that loss of CFTR function in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients influenced plasma S1P levels. Total and unbound plasma S1P levels were measured in 20 lung-transplanted adult CF patients and 20 healthy controls by mass spectrometry and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). S1P levels were correlated with CFTR genotype, routine laboratory parameters, lung function and pathogen colonization, and clinical symptoms. Compared to controls, CF patients showed lower unbound plasma S1P, whereas total S1P levels did not differ. A positive correlation of total and unbound S1P levels was found in healthy controls, but not in CF patients. Higher unbound S1P levels were measured in Delta F508-homozygous compared to Delta F508-heterozygous CF patients (p = 0.038), accompanied by higher levels of HDL in Delta F508-heterozygous patients.Recent research has linked sphingolipid (SL) metabolism with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) activity, affecting bioactive lipid mediator sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P). We hypothesize that loss of CFTR function in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients influenced plasma S1P levels. Total and unbound plasma S1P levels were measured in 20 lung-transplanted adult CF patients and 20 healthy controls by mass spectrometry and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). S1P levels were correlated with CFTR genotype, routine laboratory parameters, lung function and pathogen colonization, and clinical symptoms. Compared to controls, CF patients showed lower unbound plasma S1P, whereas total S1P levels did not differ. A positive correlation of total and unbound S1P levels was found in healthy controls, but not in CF patients. Higher unbound S1P levels were measured in Delta F508-homozygous compared to Delta F508-heterozygous CF patients (p = 0.038), accompanied by higher levels of HDL in Delta F508-heterozygous patients. Gastrointestinal symptoms were more common in Delta F508 heterozygotes compared to Delta F508 homozygotes. This is the first clinical study linking plasma S1P levels with CFTR function and clinical presentation in adult CF patients. Given the emerging role of immunonutrition in CF, our study might pave the way for using S1P as a novel biomarker and nutritional target in CF.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Emina HalilbasicORCiD, Elisabeth Fuerst, Denise Heiden, Lukasz JaptokGND, Susanne C. Diesner, Michael TraunerORCiD, Askin Kulu, Peter JakschORCiD, Konrad Hoetzenecker, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Lili Kazemi-Shirazi, Eva UntersmayrORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12030765
ISSN:2072-6643
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32183316
Title of parent work (English):Nutrients
Subtitle (English):potential target for immunonutrition?
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/05/25
Tag:Delta F508 mutation; cystic fibrosis; high density; immunonutrition; intestine; lipoproteins; sphingolipids; sphingosine-1-phosphate
Volume:12
Issue:3
Article number:765
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Austrian Science Fund FWF grantAustrian Science Fund (FWF) [KLI 284]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

