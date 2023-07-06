Artikel 93 Mehrere Gebietseinheiten
|Author details:
|Michael SonnentagORCiDGND
|Title of parent work (German):
|CISG : Beck-online.GROSSKOMMENTAR : Zivilrecht
|Publisher:
|C.H. Beck
|Place of publishing:
|München
|Editor(s):
|Wolfgang Ball
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/07/06
|Number of pages:
|16
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht