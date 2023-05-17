Biostimulant SuperFifty based molecular priming to increase plant strength and stress tolerance
|Author details:
|Fiaz Rasul
|Reviewer(s):
|Bernd Müller-RöberORCiDGND, Theo M. Elzenga, Berta Goncalves
|Supervisor(s):
|Bernd Müller-Röber, Sujeeth Neerakkal, Tsanko S. Gechev
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/04/04
|Publication year:
|2023
|Date of final exam:
|2023/04/04
|Release date:
|2023/05/17
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie