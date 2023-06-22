Schließen

Prediction of hybrid biomass in Arabidopsis thaliana by selected parental SNP and metabolic markers

  • A recombinant inbred line (RIL) population, derived from two Arabidopsis thaliana accessions, and the corresponding testcrosses with these two original accessions were used for the development and validation of machine learning models to predict the biomass of hybrids. Genetic and metabolic information of the RILs served as predictors. Feature selection reduced the number of variables (genetic and metabolic markers) in the models by more than 80% without impairing the predictive power. Thus, potential biomarkers have been revealed. Metabolites were shown to bear information on inherited macroscopic phenotypes. This proof of concept could be interesting for breeders. The example population exhibits substantial mid-parent biomass heterosis. The results of feature selection could therefore be used to shed light on the origin of heterosis. In this respect, mainly dominance effects were detected.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias SteinfathORCiD, Tanja Gärtner, Jan LisecORCiD, Rhonda Christiane Meyer, Thomas AltmannORCiD, Lothar WillmitzerORCiDGND, Joachim SelbigGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00122-009-1191-2
ISSN:0040-5752
ISSN:1432-2242
Title of parent work (English):Theoretical and applied genetics : TAG ; international journal of plant breeding research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2009/11/13
Publication year:2009
Release date:2023/06/22
Tag:Partial Little Square; Quantitative Trait Locus; Quantitative Trait Locus analysis; feature selection; recombinant inbred line
Volume:120
Number of pages:9
First page:239
Last Page:247
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1324

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.