Die Beziehungen zwischen Alexander von Humboldt und Hans Christian Ørsted
- Hans Christian Ørsted gehörte zu den bedeutendsten Physikern seiner Zeit, er und Michael Faraday waren die Schöpfer des Elektromagnetismus. Ein erstes Treffen zwischen Alexander von Humboldt und Oersted fand im Frühjahr 1823 in Paris statt. Weitere Treffen folgten in Altona bzw. Hamburg im Jahr 1827, in Berlin 1828, in Berlin und Potsdam 1843 sowie in Kopenhagen 1845. Die erhaltenen Briefe – zwei Briefe von Humboldt an Ørsted sowie zwei Briefentwürfe von Oersted an Humboldt – gewähren weitere Einblicke in das gute Verhältnis, das diese beiden Wissenschaftler miteinander pflegten. Obwohl Ørsted eines der treuesten Mitglieder des Göttinger Magnetischen Vereins war und beste Beziehungen zu Gauß und Weber unterhielt, spielten im „Kosmos“ Ørsteds Beiträge zum Erdmagnetismus keine Rolle, hier wurden nur Ørsteds Beiträge zum Elektromagnetismus gewürdigt.
- Hans Christian Ørsted was one of the most famous physicists of his time, he and Michael Faraday founded the new discipline electromagnetism. A first meeting between Alexander von Humboldt and Ørsted took place in Paris in spring 1823. Several other meetings followed, 1827 in Altona respectively Hamburg, 1828 in Berlin, 1843 in Berlin and Potsdam and 1845 in Kopenhagen. The still existing four letters, two letters from Humboldt to Ørsted and two drafts from Ørsted to Humboldt, give an insight into the relationship, the two scientists were on good terms. Though Ørsted was one of the most important members of the Göttinger Magnetic Association and a real friend of Gauss and Weber, Ørsted’s contributions to terrestrial magnetism played no role in the „Kosmos“, there Humboldt admired only Ørsted’s contributions to electromagnetism.
- Hans Christian Ørsted était un des plus fameux physiciens de son temps. Lui est Michael Faraday ont établi la nouvelle discipline électromagnétisme. Au printemps de l’année 1823 Alexander von Humboldt et Ørsted se sont rencontrés pour la première fois à Paris. Plusieurs autres rencontres suivaient, à Altona ou à Hambourg en 1827, à Berlin en 1828, à Berlin ou Potsdam en 1843 et à Copenhague en 1845. Les quatre lettres conserves, deux lettres de Humboldt à Ørsted et deux esquisses de Oersted à Humboldt, illustrent la bonne relation entre les deux savants. Quoique Ørsted fût en des membres les plus importants de l’Association Magnétique de Gottingue“ et un ami étroit de Gauss et de Weber, ses contributions au magnétisme terrestre ne jouaient pas de role dans le „Cosmos“, Humboldt n’y admirait que les contributions de Ørsted à l’électromagnétisme.
