Human motor neurons diffentiated from plutipotent stem cells as superior traged cells for botulinum neuotoxin potency testing
|Author details:
|Maren SchenkeORCiDGND, Brit-Maren SchjeideORCiDGND, Gerhard PüschelORCiDGND, Bettina SeegerORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00210-020-01828-y
|ISSN:
|0028-1298
|ISSN:
|1432-1912
|Title of parent work (English):
|Naunyn-Schmiedeberg's archives of pharmacology
|Subtitle (English):
|In: German Pharm-Tox Summit 2020: abstracts of the 86th Annual Meeting of the German Society for Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology (DGPT)
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin ; Heidelberg
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/02/10
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2024/03/08
|Volume:
|393
|Issue:
|SUPPL 1
|Article number:
|34
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|10
|Last Page:
|10
|Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of; Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ 031L0132A/B]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert