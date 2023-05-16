Ein Brief Alexander von Humboldts an Charles-Guillaume Étienne
- Dieser Artikel skizziert erstmals Alexander von Humboldts Verbindung zu dem französischen Dramatiker, Parlamentarier und Miteigentümer der Tageszeitung „Le Constitutionnel“ Charles-Guillaume Étienne (1777–1845). Wir veröffentlichen das einzige bislang bekannte Schreiben Humboldts an Étienne und stellen Erwähnungen Humboldts sowie seines gelehrten Netzwerkes in „Le Constitutionnel“ der Jahre 1821 bis 1826 zusammen. Die Dokumente machen deutlich, wie Humboldt Zeitungsberichte für seine wissenschaftliche Öffentlichkeitsarbeit einsetzte.
- This article outlines for the first time Alexander von Humboldt’s connection to the French playwright, parliamentarian, and co-owner of the daily newspaper “Le Constitutionnel” Charles-Guillaume Étienne (1777–1845). We publish the only letter from Humboldt to Étienne known to date and compile references to Humboldt as well as his scholarly network in “Le Constitutionnel” from 1821 to 1826. The documents illustrate how Humboldt made use of newspaper reports to manage his scientific public relations.
- Cet article expose pour la première fois les liens entre Alexander von Humboldt et l’auteur dramatique, parlementaire et copropriétaire du quotidien « Le Constitutionnel » Charles-Guillaume Étienne (1777–1845). Nous publions la seule lettre de Humboldt à Étienne actuellement connue et compilons les mentions à Humboldt ainsi qu’à son réseau savant dans « Le Constitutionnel » de 1821 à 1826. Les documents illustrent comment Humboldt a utilisé les articles de journaux pour sa communication scientifique.
|Author details:
|Ulrich PäßlerORCiDGND, Ingo SchwarzGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-592295
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59229
|ISSN:
|2568-3543
|ISSN:
|1617-5239
|Title of parent work (German):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/05/16
|Tag:
|Korrespondenz Alexander von Humboldts; Publizistik Le Costitutionnel; Wissenschaftsförderung
|Volume:
|XXIII
|Issue:
|45
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|5
|Last Page:
|11
|Source:
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; [XXIII (2022) 45]
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XXIII, 45 (2022)
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|External remark:
|The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.18443/347