Schließen

Ein Brief Alexander von Humboldts an Charles-Guillaume Étienne

  • Dieser Artikel skizziert erstmals Alexander von Humboldts Verbindung zu dem französischen Dramatiker, Parlamentarier und Miteigentümer der Tageszeitung „Le Constitutionnel“ Charles-Guillaume Étienne (1777–1845). Wir veröffentlichen das einzige bislang bekannte Schreiben Humboldts an Étienne und stellen Erwähnungen Humboldts sowie seines gelehrten Netzwerkes in „Le Constitutionnel“ der Jahre 1821 bis 1826 zusammen. Die Dokumente machen deutlich, wie Humboldt Zeitungsberichte für seine wissenschaftliche Öffentlichkeitsarbeit einsetzte.
  • This article outlines for the first time Alexander von Humboldt’s connection to the French playwright, parliamentarian, and co-owner of the daily newspaper “Le Constitutionnel” Charles-Guillaume Étienne (1777–1845). We publish the only letter from Humboldt to Étienne known to date and compile references to Humboldt as well as his scholarly network in “Le Constitutionnel” from 1821 to 1826. The documents illustrate how Humboldt made use of newspaper reports to manage his scientific public relations.
  • Cet article expose pour la première fois les liens entre Alexander von Humboldt et l’auteur dramatique, parlementaire et copropriétaire du quotidien « Le Constitutionnel » Charles-Guillaume Étienne (1777–1845). Nous publions la seule lettre de Humboldt à Étienne actuellement connue et compilons les mentions à Humboldt ainsi qu’à son réseau savant dans « Le Constitutionnel » de 1821 à 1826. Les documents illustrent comment Humboldt a utilisé les articles de journaux pour sa communication scientifique.

Download full text files

  • hin45_online_S5-11.pdfdeu
    (633KB)

    SHA-512:cbd45ce68177cffba99bbcc5f005e4225533c3127ad9115e5d8897d0349ed7c0345de189bfef4fa1d1fbae3a2213067cd6f61baf5c43a6544894655789310bb6

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich PäßlerORCiDGND, Ingo SchwarzGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-592295
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59229
ISSN:2568-3543
ISSN:1617-5239
Title of parent work (German):HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2023/05/16
Tag:Korrespondenz Alexander von Humboldts; Publizistik Le Costitutionnel; Wissenschaftsförderung
Volume:XXIII
Issue:45
Number of pages:7
First page:5
Last Page:11
Source:HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; [XXIII (2022) 45]
RVK - Regensburg classification:GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XXIII, 45 (2022)
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.18443/347

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.