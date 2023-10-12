Schließen

Controlling self-assembly with light and temperature

  • Complexes between the anionic polyelectrolyte sodium polyacrylate (PA) and an oppositely charged divalent azobenzene dye are prepared in aqueous solution. Depending on the ratio between dye and polyelectrolyte stable aggregates with a well-defined spherical shape are observed. Upon exposure of these complexes to UV light, the trans -> cis transition of the azobenzene is excited resulting in a better solubility of the dye and a dissolution of the complexes. The PA chains reassemble into well-defined aggregates when the dye is allowed to relax back into the trans isomer. Varying the temperature during this reformation step has a direct influence on the final size of the aggregates rendering temperature in an efficient way to easily change the size of the self-assemblies. Application of time-resolved small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to study the structure formation reveals that the cis -> trans isomerization is the rate-limiting step followed by a nucleation and growth process.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nico CarlORCiD, Wenke Müller, Ralf SchweinsORCiD, Klaus HuberORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.9b03040
ISSN:0743-7463
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31820995
Title of parent work (English):Langmuir
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/12
Volume:36
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:223
Last Page:231
Funding institution:Institut Laue-Langevin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.