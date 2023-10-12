Controlling self-assembly with light and temperature

- Complexes between the anionic polyelectrolyte sodium polyacrylate (PA) and an oppositely charged divalent azobenzene dye are prepared in aqueous solution. Depending on the ratio between dye and polyelectrolyte stable aggregates with a well-defined spherical shape are observed. Upon exposure of these complexes to UV light, the trans -> cis transition of the azobenzene is excited resulting in a better solubility of the dye and a dissolution of the complexes. The PA chains reassemble into well-defined aggregates when the dye is allowed to relax back into the trans isomer. Varying the temperature during this reformation step has a direct influence on the final size of the aggregates rendering temperature in an efficient way to easily change the size of the self-assemblies. Application of time-resolved small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to study the structure formation reveals that the cis -> trans isomerization is the rate-limiting step followed by a nucleation and growth process.