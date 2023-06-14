Laser-induced carbonization
- Fabricating electronic devices from natural, renewable resources has been a common goal in engineering and materials science for many years. In this regard, carbon is of special significance due to its biological compatibility. In the laboratory, carbonized materials and their composites have been proven as promising solutions for a range of future applications in electronics, optoelectronics, or catalytic systems. On the industrial scale, however, their application is inhibited by tedious and expensive preparation processes and a lack of control over the processing and material parameters. Therefore, we are exploring new concepts for the direct utilization of functional carbonized materials in electronic applications. In particular, laser-induced carbonization (carbon laser-patterning (CLaP)) is emerging as a new tool for the precise and selective synthesis of functional carbon-based materials for flexible on-chip applications. We developed an integrated approach for on-the-spot laser-induced synthesis of flexible, carbonized filmsFabricating electronic devices from natural, renewable resources has been a common goal in engineering and materials science for many years. In this regard, carbon is of special significance due to its biological compatibility. In the laboratory, carbonized materials and their composites have been proven as promising solutions for a range of future applications in electronics, optoelectronics, or catalytic systems. On the industrial scale, however, their application is inhibited by tedious and expensive preparation processes and a lack of control over the processing and material parameters. Therefore, we are exploring new concepts for the direct utilization of functional carbonized materials in electronic applications. In particular, laser-induced carbonization (carbon laser-patterning (CLaP)) is emerging as a new tool for the precise and selective synthesis of functional carbon-based materials for flexible on-chip applications. We developed an integrated approach for on-the-spot laser-induced synthesis of flexible, carbonized films with specific functionalities. To this end, we design versatile precursor inks made from naturally abundant starting compounds and reactants to cast films which are carbonized with an infrared laser to obtain functional patterns of conductive porous carbon networks. In our studies we obtained deep mechanistic insights into the formation process and the microstructure of laser-patterned carbons (LP-C). We shed light on the kinetic reaction mechanism based on the interplay between the precursor properties and the reaction conditions. Furthermore, we investigated the use of porogens, additives, and reactants to provide a toolbox for the chemical and physical fine-tuning of the electronic and surface properties and the targeted integration of functional sites into the carbon network. Based on this knowledge, we developed prototype resistive chemical and mechanical sensors. In further studies, we show the applicability of LP-C as electrode materials in electrocatalytic and charge-storage applications. To put our findings into a common perspective, our results are embedded into the context of general carbonization strategies, fundamentals of laser-induced materials processing, and a broad literature review on state-of-the-art laser-carbonization, in the general part.…
- Die Herstellung elektronischer Geräte aus natürlichen, erneuerbaren Ressourcen ist seit vielen Jahren ein gemeinsames Ziel in den Ingenieurs- und Materialwissenschaften. Kohlenstoff kommt dabei aufgrund seiner biologischen Verträglichkeit eine besondere Bedeutung zu. Im Labor haben sich karbonisierte Materialien und ihre Verbundwerkstoffe als vielversprechende Lösungen für eine Reihe zukünftiger Anwendungen in der Elektronik, Optoelektronik oder katalytischen Systemen erwiesen. Im industriellen Maßstab wird ihre Anwendung jedoch durch langwierige und teure Herstellungsverfahren und mangelnde Kontrolle über die Verarbeitungs- und Materialparameter gehemmt. Daher erforschen wir neue Konzepte für die direkte Nutzung funktionaler karbonisierter Materialien in elektronischen Anwendungen. Insbesondere die laserinduzierte Karbonisierung / Kohlenstoff-Laserstrukturierung (KoLaSt) entwickelt sich zu einem neuen Werkzeug für die präzise und selektive Synthese von funktionellen Materialien auf Kohlenstoffbasis für flexibleDie Herstellung elektronischer Geräte aus natürlichen, erneuerbaren Ressourcen ist seit vielen Jahren ein gemeinsames Ziel in den Ingenieurs- und Materialwissenschaften. Kohlenstoff kommt dabei aufgrund seiner biologischen Verträglichkeit eine besondere Bedeutung zu. Im Labor haben sich karbonisierte Materialien und ihre Verbundwerkstoffe als vielversprechende Lösungen für eine Reihe zukünftiger Anwendungen in der Elektronik, Optoelektronik oder katalytischen Systemen erwiesen. Im industriellen Maßstab wird ihre Anwendung jedoch durch langwierige und teure Herstellungsverfahren und mangelnde Kontrolle über die Verarbeitungs- und Materialparameter gehemmt. Daher erforschen wir neue Konzepte für die direkte Nutzung funktionaler karbonisierter Materialien in elektronischen Anwendungen. Insbesondere die laserinduzierte Karbonisierung / Kohlenstoff-Laserstrukturierung (KoLaSt) entwickelt sich zu einem neuen Werkzeug für die präzise und selektive Synthese von funktionellen Materialien auf Kohlenstoffbasis für flexible On-Chip-Anwendungen. Wir haben einen integrierten Ansatz für die direkte laserinduzierte Synthese von flexiblen, karbonisierten Filmen mit spezifischen Funktionalitäten entwickelt. Zu diesem Zweck haben wir vielseitige Vorläufertinten aus natürlich vorkommenden organischen Ausgangsstoffen und Reaktanten entwickelt, um Filme aufzutragen, die mit einem Infrarotlaser karbonisiert werden um dadurch funktionelle Muster aus leitfähigen porösen Kohlenstoffnetzwerken zu erhalten. In unseren Studien haben wir tiefe mechanistische Einblicke in den Bildungsprozess und die Mikrostruktur von laserstrukturierten Kohlenstoffen (LP-C) erhalten. Wir beleuchten den kinetischen Reaktionsmechanismus basierend auf dem Zusammenspiel zwischen den Vorläufereigenschaften und den Reaktionsbedingungen. Darüber hinaus untersuchen wir die Verwendung von Porogenen, Additiven und Reaktanten, um eine Toolbox für die chemische und physikalische Feineinstellung der elektronischen und Oberflächeneigenschaften und die gezielte Integration von funktionellen Einheiten in das Kohlenstoffnetzwerk bereitzustellen. Basierend auf diesem Wissen haben wir Prototypen resistiver chemischer und mechanischer Sensoren entwickelt. In weiteren Studien zeigen wir die Anwendbarkeit von LP-C als Elektrodenmaterialien in elektrokatalytischen und Ladungsspeicheranwendungen. Um unsere Erkenntnisse in eine allgemeine Perspektive zu bringen, betten wir unsere Ergebnisse im allgemeinen Teil in den Kontext bekannter Karbonisierungsstrategien, Grundlagen der laserinduzierten Materialbearbeitung und einer breiten Literaturübersicht zum Stand der Technik der Laserkarbonisierung ein.…
